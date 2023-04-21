Did Aashay Shah's parents like Viral in Indian Matchmaking season 3? First interaction explored

Looks like Indian Matchmaking worked for one happy couple! Season 3 of the popular Netflix show, which was released on Friday, April 21, featured Viral Joshi and Aashay Shah as they took on some very important relationship milestones.

The duo, who met on season 2 of the hit reality show after being matched by expert Sima Taparia, have been dating for more than six months now and have even reportedly attended a wedding together.

In episode 4 of the recently released third installment, Aashay took Viral to India to meet his parents in Vadodra. The latter was very nervous about the first meeting but matchmaker Sima assured her that they would like her 100% and said that Aashay's parents were "very down-to-earth people."

Aashay's mother was impressed that Viral knew Gujrati, which she had learnt for her grandmother. Viral complained that Aashay was always late and needed to be more on time. His mother then joked about the latter being born later than the due date, which was on their anniversary.

After sharing some funny incidents, Aashay's parents told Viral that she could come to their home anytime. Overall, it was a successful meeting as his mother said:

"I like them as a couple."

They later on told Aashay in private that they liked how "ambitious and driven" Viral was. Aashay met Viral's parents on the same day that he met her on Indian Matchmaking season 2.

Aashay and Viral talk about their future plans on Indian Matchmaking

Aashay stated that he has not felt such a connection in a very long period of time, given that they said "I Love You" to each other within six months of dating. He even revealed that Viral was the first girl he was taking to a wedding as his plus one. He still wanted to keep the relationship going at the same pace and "see what happens" in the future.

Viral, on the other hand, is sure that Aashay is the one for her and hopes that he feels the same way for her. She was very happy when the latter bought her an expensive diamond bracelet in India like it was nothing. Viral mentioned how she never took risks like eating from street food vendors before meeting Aashay.

More about Viral and Aashay's relationship

Viral was introduced on Indian Matchmaking as a very independent girl whose goal is:

"Be a boss, date a boss, build an empire."

She comes from a Gujarati family and is an only child. Sima Taparia warned her beforehand that any person would only meet 60 to 70% of her demands. She rejected Viral Kothari and Jaymin Mehta before meeting New York-based Aashay Shah.

They went on a rock climbing date together and Aashay was very patient when Viral could not figure out how to do the activity. The duo initially had difficulty staying in a long-distance relationship but moved ahead because of their intense connection. Viral admitted in Indian Matchmaking season 3 that:

"I can’t believe in the span of this short time, like, life has just taken a total 180. When I started this whole process, I went on one date a year, and now I have the best boyfriend ever. He’s the best. He really is the best. It’s very nice, and we’ve come a long way."

The duo have not announced anything about their wedding plans but have traveled to many places together. They also attended Netflix’s The Romantics premiere in New York together. Viral’s Instagram bio reads that she spends her time in North Carolina, where Aashay lives, and New York, where she works.

All the episodes of Indian Matchmaking season 3 are now available to stream on Netflix.

