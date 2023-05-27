Did Chrishell Stause sign a dating show before started seeing G Flip? Selling Sunset star’s “Wusband” reveals details

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause surprised fans at the beginning of May when she announced that she married to Australian singer G Flip (who identifies as a non-binary person) in Las Vegas. The latter recently appeared on The Bachelor alum Nick Viall’s podcast and revealed that Chrishell had signed a deal with a dating series before started seeing G Flip. They didn’t know the name of the show, but they mentioned that it was a concept similar to Bachelor/Bachelorette.

On The Viall Files, G Flip said:

“Chrishell was going to go on like a show that was like the Bachelor Bachelorette. She was going to go on a show that was like for love. She was ready like. signed up, later in the year.”

G Flip recalled that they wanted to go on a date with the Selling Sunset star after making out twice on different occasions. But Chrishell initially rejected the proposal as she had signed up for a dating series.

G Flip revealed why Chrishell Stause didn’t end up participating in the dating show

On The Viall Files, Nick Viall asked G Flip what term they and Chrishell Stause call each other after their impromptu wedding. They mentioned that they had options like spouse or partner, but the couple came out with their own term — “Wusband” — a combination of wife and husband.

Speaking about how they and Chrishell started dating, G Flip mentioned that they became good friends and then made out a couple of times. After this, the Australian singer asked Chrishell on a date, but the latter denied the proposal since she stated that she was going on a dating show to find love.

When Nick asked the name of the show and whether it had come out, G Flip responded by saying that it was a new show and didn’t release. The singer explained:

“She didn't end up doing it.”

The dating show was supposed to be based around Chrishell, similar to the concept of ABC’s reality show The Bachelorette.

G Flip added:

“We did not plan to fall in love. It was, we were just like low-key dating and we knew that you know at some point she was gonna go do this show and it was going to be this cute little memory."

They continued:

"And then the show changed to gender diverse people as well because she you know realized that oh I can have feelings for people that aren't just identify as male. Then, we kind of, we just fell in love. We just and we were actively trying not to both of us but then it just happened.”

Due to Chrishell’s relationship status with G Flip, the dating show, in which she was supposed to star in, shelved.

In the past, Chrishell was supposed to be The Bachelorette in season 4, but Ellen DeGeneres put a word out on her show that DeAnna Pappas should be the next bachelorette. The producers saw the hype and signed up DeAnna, rejecting Chrishell’s chance.

Meanwhile, the Selling Sunset star and her “Wusband” are enjoying their married life.

Selling Sunset star is not legally married to G Flip

Without going on any dating show, Chrishell Stause found the love of her life while rising to fame with Selling Sunset’s success.

She and G Flip dated for a year and got married in Las Vegas at the begging of this month. Although they had a wedding ceremony, ET confirmed that they are not legally married. In an interview with SiriusXM, Chrishell was asked whether she and GFlip had legally tied the knot. The Selling Sunset star replied:

“Well, honestly, I think that everyone is [acting] like that's the thing. They're like, ‘Gotcha.’ But to be honest with you, we knew if we did it [legally], we would also hear people say, 'Oh, you know, G wants a green card.' Where it's like G already has a passport, a visa.”

G Flip made a cameo appearance in season 6 of Selling Sunset. Now it remains to be seen whether or not the singer will make more appearances on the Netflix show.

Meanwhile, all six seasons of Selling Sunset are streaming on Netflix.

