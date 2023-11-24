“Did the dancer become paralyzed?”: 6ix9ine ordered to pay $9.8m after allegedly hitting a dancer, sparks meme fest online

American rapper 6ix9ine, aka Tekashi69, has been ordered to compensate a dancer named Alexis Salaberrios with $9.8 million in a civil lawsuit for allegedly hitting her with a bottle back in 2021.

According to HipHop Dx, the ZAZA rapper was sued by the exotic dancer on February 26, 2021, as she claimed 6ix9ine had hit her with a champagne bottle, missing his actual target. He had reportedly wanted to hit a heckler who called him out for snitching in 2019.

Judge Robert T. Watson signed the judgment about the hefty amount on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Fans are giving their opinions with funny memes online over the multi-million dollar sum.

6ix9ine ordered to pay a dancer $9.8 million for alleged assault in 2021

Daniel Hernandez, professionally known as 6ix9ine, was accused of allegedly hitting exotic dancer Alexis Salaberrios with a champagne bottle in February 2021. The rapper had meant to hit a heckler who was reportedly shouting at him for snitching in 2019.

According to Salaberrios's lawyer David M. Tarlow, she was hit with the heavy bottle of 6ix9ine and required several stitches to her head. However, 6ix9ine's lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, had said in 2019 that the lawsuit was a “money grab”. He had denied his client was part of the situation, at the time.

"There are video cameras in the establishment. It’s an attempt to shake him down. If he is served properly, we will immediately move to have it dismissed," Lazzaro said in 2019.

On November 22, 2023, Judge Robert T. Watson ordered 6ix9ine to pay Alexis Salaberrios $9,825,000, according to the court documents after the rapper failed to appear at the initial contest judgment which took place on November 15, as per XXL.

Daniel is now supposed to disclose all his financial records to Salaberrios in the next 10 days. Netizens are giving their opinions about the hefty nearly-$10 million payout:

Back in 2019, 6ix9ine’s particular legal case about the alleged assault of Alexis led to those close to him being affected. The lawsuit was not closed at the time, but on February 21, 2021, his ex-girlfriend and mother of their child Sara Molina talked about the incident on Instagram.

She explained how she and her daughter had been threatened both online and in the real world

“At the end of the day, we can all see that he clearly is on a mission. For the people who have the nerve to DM me about all this stuff going on, mention my child, who is completely innocent," Molina said.

The pair began dating in 2011 and broke up in 2017. Sara gave birth to their daughter, Saraiyah Hernandez, on October 29, 2015.

"I don’t think a four-year-old, five-year-old, six-year-old, no matter around that age group, any child period should be — my daughter’s so innocent, she don’t even know she’s being called a b*tch online," she added.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Alexis has claimed that 6ix9ine has deliberately tried to make it difficult for her to collect the sum. She added that the rapper has purposely been hiding his assets. The rapper allegedly wants to avoid giving her the opportunity to collect what she's owed, according to the dancer's claims.

The delay in compensation is the reason why Alexis moved for the court to allow her to seize his income in order to make up the amount in the suit, as per the media outlet.

The rapper has not spoken about the lawsuit yet.