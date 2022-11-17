''Did Disney take over this as well?'': Netizens divided over Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn's casting in A Quiet Place: Day One

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn has joined the cast of A Quiet Place: Day One. The film is a spinoff of the popular A Quiet Place franchise and stars Lupita Nyong'o in a key role.

Fans on Twitter seemed divided over the news of Joseph Quinn's casting, with one user mentioning that the two lead actors ''don't fit the theme, tone, or plot of a great film series'' and questioning, ''did Disney take over this as well??''

The project will reportedly be directed by Michael Sarnoski, who's widely known for helming the Nicolas Cage flick, Pig. Details about the plot are currently being kept under tight wraps. As per Deadline, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt aren't expected to be a part of the new project.

Netizens polarized over casting of Joseph Quinn in A Quiet Place spinoff

Several fans took to Twitter to discuss their views on Stranger Things actor Joseph Quinn starring in the new Lupita Nyong'o film, A Quiet Place: Day One. While some were happy about the casting and praised Quinn's acting chops, others did not seem too enthusiastic about the actor joining the cast of the upcoming horror project.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

Joseph Quinn is best known for his role as Eddie Munson in the iconic Netflix series, Stranger Things. His performance on the show received high praise from viewers and critics.

Eddie Munson's character has garnered a strong fan following among viewers of the show and He has received a nomination for a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series for his performance in the show's fourth season. Joseph Quinn's other notable acting credits include Howards End, Dickensian, Strike, Les Misérables, and Timewasters, to name a few.

A quick look at A Quiet Place franchise

A Quiet Place was the first film of the franchise and was released in 2018. It tells the story of a couple desperately looking to protect their children in a nightmarish world full of evil creatures. Here's a synopsis of the movie, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''If they hear you, they hunt you. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, Evelyn and Lee are determined to find a way to protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back.''

The film stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in the lead roles as Evelyn and Lee Abbott, respectively. Both received critical acclaim for their performances. Other actors in supporting roles include Noah Jupe as Marcus Abbott and Millicent Simmonds as Regan Abbott, among many others.

The movie impressed critics, thanks to its gripping storyline, performances, creepy tone, and characterization. It was also a huge commercial success and spawned a sequel, titled A Quiet Place Part II, which continues to focus on the Abbott family's struggles in a dystopian world.

The second film also turned out to be a massive box-office success, apart from being a critical hit. Both movies are directed by John Krasinski, whose directorial works include Brief Interviews with Hideous Men and The Hollars. As a TV actor, Krasinsk is widely known for his performances as Jim Halpert in The Office and Jack in Jack Ryan.

