Did Lady Gaga shade Katy Perry's space visit with a fart reference? Viral tweet debunked 

American singer, songwriter, and TV personality Katy Perry launched into space on a Blue Origin rocket and returned to Earth after an 11-minute flight on April 14, 2025. She was one of six women who traveled to outer space and back.

In the wake of her journey, a post appeared on the Drop Pop (@DropPopNet) page on the social networking site X on Monday that claimed that Lady Gaga reportedly made a "fart" reference while tweeting about Katy Perry's spaceflight.

“Lady Gaga hints at Katy Perry’s short trip to space in a deleted post: ‘I’ve had farts longer than that,” Drop Pop captioned its post alongside an image of Gaga and Perry and the alleged tweet.

The post amassed 3.8 million views at the time of writing. However, it has turned out to be fake. Lady Gaga hasn't posted about Katy Perry's space visit on social media, as confirmed by the reader's context/ community notes under Drop Pop's post.

Besides, the Drop Pop page is known for its parodical content, as mentioned in its "About" section.

"A parody/ satirical pop culture news outlet, solely and only meant for entertainment purposes. Nothing on this account represents factual news. DM for removal, inquiries, etc…" the description read.

Thus, their latest post on Gaga and Perry can be debunked as fabricated, meant for virality and sensationalism.

Lady Gaga is busy with tours following the release of her latest album, Mayhem. She also performed at Coachella over the weekend.

Expand Tweet

All you need to know about Katy Perry’s spaceflight

As part of Blue Origin's New Shepard Mission NS-31, Katy Perry and five other women traveled to outer space and back on Sunday inside a New Shepard launch vehicle. They began their journey from a launch pad in West Texas and reached the edge of space, where they briefly experienced weightlessness.

The flight was live broadcast by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and marked the first all-female flight crew in over 60 years. The mission was aimed at promoting space tourism.

Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, CBS host Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, space researcher and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and movie producer Kerianne Flynn were among others who accompanied the pop star on this journey 100 kilometers above the ground.

After soft landing back on Earth in a parachute, Katy Perry mentioned feeling "super connected to life" and "so connected to love." She also took a daisy to outer space to remind her of her daughter Daisy. The pop star tweeted, "There is no place like home" on Monday.

Katy Perry tweeted after her launch into space and back. (Image via X)

Meanwhile, Gayle King noted that the singer sang the Louis Armstrong track, What a Wonderful World, after the crew returned to their seats after their weightlessness experience. Gayle also mentioned her appreciation for the ground.

Sanchez, on the other hand, shared while holding back tears:

"I'm so proud of this crew. I can't put it into words. I looked out of the window and we got to see the moon. Earth looked so quiet. It was quiet but really alive."

King's close friend, multihyphenate Oprah Winfrey, and socialites Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were also present at the launch pad.

"I didn't realise how emotional it would be, it's hard to explain. I have all this adrenaline, and I'm just standing here. Whatever you dream of is in our reach, especially in today's day and age. Dream big, wish for the stars—and one day, you could maybe be amongst them," Khloe shared with Reuters.

Meanwhile, Oprah spoke about King being part of the journey.

"I mean, for her—whew—anytime we're on a flight, she's in somebody's lap at the slightest bit of turbulence. She has real, real-world anxiety when it comes to flying. And this... this is her overcoming a wall of fear," the billionaire stated.

While the exact cost of Katy Perry and others' spaceflight remains undisclosed, the Blue Origin website states passengers need to pay a $150,000 refundable deposit to initiate the "order process."

Meanwhile, Reuters reported in 2018 that the firm was charging $200,000 per person. Later, in 2021, Blue Origin claimed the highest bid for their New Shepard mission was $28 million. That year, Star Trek star William Shatner traveled to space for free as a guest of the company.

Loizos Heracleous, a British professor of strategy and organization at Warwick Business School, told Reuters that, according to his estimate, the cost per launch is around $1 to $3 million.

The Blue Origin flight taken by Katy Perry and others was fully autonomous. No pilot was present aboard, and the passengers did not manually operate the vehicle. Katy Perry and her female crew were trained over two days, focusing on physical fitness, emergency protocols, safety measures, and zero-gravity procedures.

Meanwhile, two support members from Crew Member Seven, were present on the ground. One of them guided the passengers while the other communicated from the control room.

