Did Morgan Wallen pour a drink down a woman's shirt at Nashville bar? Claim debunked

A TikTok video posted on Sunday, January 8, created confusion regarding Morgan Wallen, the 29-year-old American country singer. In the clip, Wallen seemingly poured a drink down a woman’s shirt while they were at a bar in Nashville on Friday.

According to reports, the singer was hanging out with some friends in downtown Broadway and was briefly at the bar. Several people noticed him and took pictures of him or recorded a video, and Wallen did not shy away from the sneaky photographs.

However, the next day, TikTok user @reillyvicendese uploaded a video where Wallen could be seen with a blonde woman at a bar. They were walking together towards a table when the country singer suddenly stopped to chat with some men, who netizens assumed to be his friends.

The woman then went to grab Wallen by the hand and bring him to the table. However, the singer freed his hand from the woman’s clutch and from what could be seen in the video, crept up behind her with a cup in his hand and tilted his cup, aiming to pour the drink on the woman’s top.

People had different interpretations of what possibly went down between Morgan Wallen and the woman. While some commented on how the woman pried him away from the group of men he was chatting with, others tried to confirm if the country singer really poured the drink.

Netizens speculate about Morgan Wallen's relationship with the blonde woman

Some people wondered about the relationship between Morgan Wallen and the blonde woman. They said he pulled his hand back when the woman dragged him away from the group of men, which looked like a rude gesture on Wallen's part. He teased the blonde by pretending to pour the drink on her just to get back at her. A few others said he was only being playful.

One person wrote that they didn't look like they were getting along that night. Another user assumed that the woman was dressed in more of a business-like attire rather than a clubbing outfit, so she must have been someone from his team and was only trying to keep him on time.

A few sources claim that the incident was published in writing by TMZ, where they reportedly wrote:

"Morgan Wallen was filmed pouring a drink down a woman's shirt at Nashville bar"

User @kmanpr on Twitter accused the news outlet of lying and spreading incorrect information about Morgan Wallen. They claimed that he playfully held the beer cup in his hand as if he was going to pour it on the woman's chest, but he pulled back his hand, and the liquid in his cup remained intact.

Why You lie and post the Proof You lying @TMZ "Morgan Wallen was filmed pouring a drink down a woman's shirt at Nashville bar"Why You lie and post the Proof You lying @TMZ he playfully puts his Beer cup like his going to pour it on her cleavage and pulls it back Full of Beer. @TMZ "Morgan Wallen was filmed pouring a drink down a woman's shirt at Nashville bar"Why You lie and post the Proof You lying @TMZ he playfully puts his Beer cup like his going to pour it on her cleavage and pulls it back Full of Beer. https://t.co/cwTaCyYIaA

Many people also commented under the TikTok video posted by @reillyvicendese and said that TMZ made it look "sinister," when in reality, nothing serious happened.

However, the outlet took the post down and also erased all social media links to the incident.

The country singer/songwriter became popular during season 6 of The Voice on NBC. In 2021, Wallen was caught using expletives which also included the N-word. The Academy of Country Music Award winner faced public criticism after the video went viral. Back then, in an interview with TMZ, Wallen said that he was embarrassed and apologized to everyone. He added:

“I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

After the controversial video, Morgan Wallen was dropped from his label. His sales and streams were steady even after his cancelation. He made his comeback through his ACM win. He announced that he would donate half-a-million dollars to NGOs working for the Black community. However, he has not paid much of the amount since the video of him using the racial slur came out.

