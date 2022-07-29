"Did Turner just earn my stan card?" Fans applaud Turner for standing up to bullying against Taylor on Big Brother

Big Brother Season 24 aired its eviction episode on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour time frame saw major powerplays from the houseguests, the rise of the underdogs, and subsequently, alliances being formed.

In this week's episode, Turner had to nominate a replacement nominee after Michael and Brittany won the Power of Veto (PoV) and saved themselves. However, he addressed the bullying against Taylor in the house and called out people who continued to say "bad things about individuals."

Fans were thrilled that someone finally stood out for Taylor Hale. One tweeted:

Since the premiere of Season 24 of Big Brother, the hit series has been watched by a considerable number of fans, but at the same time, they have also criticized the show for showing fan-favorite contestant Taylor Hale in a poor light. However, with the recent episodes, it looks like there has been some damage control.

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Turner standing up for Taylor

While casting the replacement nominee, Turner chose Ameerah and Terrance to place on the chopping block. However, he also addressed the instances of bullying against Taylor. He revealed that it was not okay for people to say ill about others while staying in the same house, and as the youngest, he felt that it was his duty to call this unfair treatment out.

Fans applauded Turner for standing up for Taylor after she faced immense backlash until the previous episode from contestants like Daniel, Nicole, and Ameerah.

(This is drowning in sarcasm, btw) #WhatTheLays #TaylorForAFP twitter.com/BB_Updates/sta… Big Brother Daily @BB_Updates Turner- A lot of you say some crazy things about individuals. As the youngest one in this house, I dont feel I should be the one to say that it's not okay, but here I am #BB24 Turner- A lot of you say some crazy things about individuals. As the youngest one in this house, I dont feel I should be the one to say that it's not okay, but here I am #BB24 So WEIRD! Turner didn't name names, yet they knew exactly who he was talking about. Imagine that! They knew exactly who was being piled on all the time. Just crazy!(This is drowning in sarcasm, btw) #BB24 So WEIRD! Turner didn't name names, yet they knew exactly who he was talking about. Imagine that! They knew exactly who was being piled on all the time. Just crazy!(This is drowning in sarcasm, btw) #BB24 #WhatTheLays #TaylorForAFP twitter.com/BB_Updates/sta…

💛 Caden 🧣( monkey gif era ) @Caden3123 #bb24 Now why turner go from my least liked houseguest to one of my favs on this season Now why turner go from my least liked houseguest to one of my favs on this season 😭😭 #bb24

joann & daniele @yaboypissed Out of everyone in the house, who would have thought that TURNER would save this season?? #bb24 Out of everyone in the house, who would have thought that TURNER would save this season?? #bb24

Dalton 🇺🇦🇹🇼 @DaltonOurStars Turner earned 3 weeks of not showering with that veto speech #bb24 Turner earned 3 weeks of not showering with that veto speech #bb24

Laurie @ms_stiletto Way to go Turner! Call out that bullying! #bb24 Way to go Turner! Call out that bullying! #bb24

The Big Brother Season 24 underdogs plan to blindside Ameerah

On Wednesday night's episode of Big Brother Season 24, Michael and Brittany, Taylor and Nicole, and Turner and Jasmine were up for the Power of Veto (PoV) competition. However, after Jasmine passed out, only the first two groups competed against each other.

After Michael and Brittany won the Power of Veto (PoV) challenge, it was time that the underdogs, Joseph, Kyle, Monte, Taylor, and Turner, came to power. After the challenge, Joseph revealed to Michael that it was time they stood up against forces like Daniel, Nicole, and Ameerah. To do the same, they found an all-new alliance named "Pound" to blindside Ameerah.

Meanwhile, after Nicole felt that Taylor was plotting against her, while all the latter did was care for her partner, she ratted it out to Daniel, who blamed Taylor for playing mind games and evicting former Big Brother contestant Paloma Aguilar.

In a massive outburst, Daniel told Taylor:

"Taylor, just stop. From this point on, just stop. With your fake bulls**t. Don't speak to me until finale. The same thing you did to Paloma, you're trying to do to her [Nicole]? You can f**k right off. You don't think America's watching all this? You don't think so? From here on out, do not speak to me."

Although at first Taylor felt that it was a joke, she soon realized that Daniel was being serious. Blaming her for Paloma's mental health issues, he said:

"I will never forget what you did to Paloma. You think she didn't spiral because of you? You didn't add to that? And now you're trying to do it to Nicole? Mind games? Do not speak to Nicole like that, ever again."

Big Brother fans were furious at Daniel and Nicole for treating Taylor demeaningly and criticized the show for continuing to mistreat the contestant.

Season 24 is getting interesting with every episode, and in just some time, another contestant will be eliminated from the house. Will the alliance work in the members' favor, or will it turn against them in the upcoming episodes? Viewers will have to tune in to find out.

Keep watching Big Brother on CBS.

