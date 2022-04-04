Diddy x CÎROC Ultra Premium Vodka: Release date, flavors, and everything to know about the drink which promises to "elevate your celebrations" 

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has forever revolutionized the spirit industry, pioneering the trend of celebrity collaborations with spirit brands. On Tuesday, the music mogul announced the launch of his brand CÎROC's latest endeavor, CÎROC Vodka Spritz.

Diddy steers CÎROC into the ready-to-drink (RTD) territory just in time for spring celebrations with Vodka Spritz, envisioning a luxurious disruption to the existing market that direly lacks luxury.

Diddy launches four new flavours of CÎROC Vodka Spritz

The rapper made the announcement through a comical commercial where he peeks out of his shower with shampoo suds in his hair. His latest "invention," the Vodka Spritz, comes in four exciting flavors that encapsulate the zestful nature of spring:

Watermelon Kiwi offers a ripe melon flavor, a subtle hint of green kiwi and a crisp, refreshing finish.

offers a ripe melon flavor, a subtle hint of green kiwi and a crisp, refreshing finish. Sunset Citrus offers bright orange notes with a touch of stone fruit and a zesty finish.

offers bright orange notes with a touch of stone fruit and a zesty finish. Colada provides the classic taste of creamy coconut and juicy pineapple, complete with a lusciously rich finish.

provides the classic taste of creamy coconut and juicy pineapple, complete with a lusciously rich finish. Pineapple Passion blends the taste of pineapple and tropical flavors with an orange zest finish.

The can's elegant design, featuring sleek clean lines, adds another layer to its marketing as a luxurious cocktail.

Vodka Spritz will be available in four premium flavors- Watermelon Kiwi, Sunset Citrus, Colada, and Pineapple Passion (Images via CÎROC)

In a press statement, Diddy highlighted the significance of the brand's entry to the new market:

"Breaking into the RTD category is a landmark moment for the brand and we're excited to launch a line of spirits that bring a new energy and audience segment to the growing market."

He added:

"With nearly 15 years leading the brand and having historic success growing the CÎROC portfolio, I'm looking forward to making CÎROC Vodka Spritz the No. 1 brand in the category."

The premium ready-to-drink cocktail will be available nationally from April 1 and is expected to retail for $16.99 per 4-pack. The new line will be a permanent addition to CÎROC's portfolio.

Diddy is going all-out with the drink's launch, with a multipronged star-studded rollout, complete with events and talent partnerships. His heaviest onslaught of promotion is aimed at "a real takeover of RTDs."

CÎROC @Ciroc Introducing #CirocVodkaSpritz – a new wave that’s hard to miss and hard to imitate. Introducing #CirocVodkaSpritz – a new wave that’s hard to miss and hard to imitate.

Edward Pilkington, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, Diageo North America, also made a statement saying:

"CÎROC Vodka Spritz gives you the best of both worlds: the luxurious crispness of a vodka cocktail, conveniently served up in a beautiful, ready-to-drink can. We are excited to have CÎROC join the ever-growing Ready to Drink portfolio at Diageo as we continue to innovate ways to bring convenience and quality to our consumers."

When Diddy first signed onto CÎROC in 2007, the grape-based vodka company was massively overshadowed by its competitor, Bacardi’s Grey Goose. The musician's entrepreneurial vision to revamp the brand was highly ambitious to say the least.

But he gracefully stepped into the roles of Brand manager and Chief Marketing Officer, spearheading all the innovation and product development processes.

Combs expounded on the same, saying:

"As we continued to grow the business, I recognized the potential of flavor innovation and have since worked with CÎROC to launch 15 flavor variants for the brand that have been hugely successful. We're continuing to innovate the brand and expand into a new market as we enter this new category."

CÎROC Vodka Spritz marks Diddy's venture into the ready-to-drink (RTD) market (Image via CÎROC)

Diddy has personally involved himself in the creative and marketing spheres of CÎROC as well, apart from innovation and product design. This product launch is another step in the business tycoon's goal of placing CÎROC at the top of the spirit industry.

Edited by Ashish Yadav