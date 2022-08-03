Dior X Gran Turismo 7 collab: Everything we know so far

The French luxury fashion house, Dior, has partnered up with the iconic video game, Gran Turismo 7 for a set of racing skins and a beautiful car - making this an unexpected collaboration, but a fulfilling one.

Collaborative visuals designed by Kim Jones may be the last thing one expects from the upcoming video game. However, it's Kim Jones, Dior Men's Artistic Director, who has a track record of taking new roads and producing awe-inspiring collaborations.

For this collaboration, Kim Jones designed multiple Dior racing skins and customized a De Tomaso Mangusta, in collaboration with the iconic car race simulation game. The game will be launched on August 25, 2022, and players will be able to access the assets designed by Dior in-game as a part of the inaugural collaboration.

More about the upcoming collaborative offerings from Dior x Gran Turismo 7

Upcoming collaborative offerings from Dior x Gran Turismo 7 (Image via @dior / Instagram)

On July 30, 2022, Dior announced the beginning of a collaboration with one of the longest-running racing franchises, Gran Turismo 7 at the World Series Showdown in Salzburg, Austria. This marks the first virtual clothing project for the French luxury label's Couture section. Speaking about the collaboration, Jones said:

“This dialogue between Dior and the world of video games is a renewed invitation to push back the limits of creativity and imagination."

Like every other Dior collaboration, this one also has a history. According to the brand's official statement, the French luxury label sponsored world-class races like the Dakar Rally and the Le Mans 24 Hour race from the 1960s to the '80s. Thus, the label took a reference point for the design of Gran Turismo skins through the parfum advertisement from the label's archives, which evoked a heady and glamorous lifestyle.

The skins' jumpsuit is in a soft yellow hue, contrasting with Dior's trademark tone of gray. Sitting atop the base is a subtle oblique logo from the French luxury brand, across the entire surface.

Serving the collaboration in his usual style, Kim Jones dived deep into the brand's archives as he masterfully juxtaposed the contrast between the oblique monogram and the addition of the iconic diamond CD logo, which was the French label's hallmark in the 1660s and '70s, thus giving the skins a retro-futuristic vide.

Adding onto the futuristic vibes, the matching gloves and metallic blue helmet - which features a wraparound eye shield and glints with a holographic glow - have the same Dior Oblique monogram.

There is a sporty-chic update to the skins with the addition of Diorzon sneakers, which are rendered for the GT7. The shoes are uber light and the upper is designed to relate to race car footwear, a glove-like, grippy, and flexible shoe.

Made in the late '60s by Italian automotive mogul Giorgetto Giugiaro, De Tomaso Mangusta is one of the most iconic models to come from the era. Jones dressed the virtual car in 'Christian Dior Atelier Avenue Montaigne patch' and the iconic oblique motif.

A special number "47" is incorporated into the design, which is a nod to the debut date of Christian Dior's fashion show, which was held on February 12, 1947. For vintage car buffs and racing nuts, this makes the French luxury brand's virtual proposition extremely exciting.

The virtual car will be available for purchase in-game with the game's currency at the Legend Cars dealership. According to the developers of Gran Turismo 7, this makes the French luxury fashion house's entry into the virtual world more significant.

The game will be launched on August 25, 2022, for players to access the assets designed by Dior.

