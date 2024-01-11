Directors Guild of America Awards 2024: Full list of DGA Awards 2024 nominations revealed

The DGA Awards 2024 nominations were announced by the Directors Guild of America on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Beverly Hilton on February 10, 2024, and will declare the winners of the 76th Annual DGA Awards. Some of the nominations were expected names while others were a revelation, particularly in the list of first-time filmmaker award nominees.

While the guild was accused of shutting out female nominees in the previous year, this year saw one female nominee, Greta Gerwig. She is chosen for directorial achievement along with other female nominees who are listed among the debutante directors. With the year 2023 presenting many exceptionally well-made movies, the choices for DGA Awards 2024 nominations seem to be a tough one.

DGA Awards 2024 nominations: Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film for 2023

1) Greta Gerwig for Barbie

Barbie, the Warner Bros film, did great at the box office with the anticipation and trend hype surrounding it besides the storytelling presented by Greta Gerwig. This put the female director on the list of DGA Awards 2024 nominations.

The movie based on the Mattel doll is an ironic representation of societal norms and its directorial team includes:

Unit Production Manager: Michael Sharp

First Assistant Director: Josh Robertson

Second Assistant Directors: David Keadell and Matthew Milan (Los Angeles Unit)

2) Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things

The Emma Stone starrer Poor Things has acclaimed actors Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo in the sci-fi black comedy. The movie about a female lead on the journey of liberation and self-discovery is distributed by Searchlight Pictures and has placed Lanthimos on the list of DGA Awards 2024 nominations.

3) Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

The World War II-based period biographical thriller presents actor Cillian Murphy as the physicist father of the atomic bomb. Released by Universal Pictures, the directorial team includes:

Unit Production Managers: Thomas Hayslip, Nathan Kelly, and Rafael Lima (New Jersey/ New York Unit)

First Assistant Director: Nilo Otero

Second Assistant Director: Andrew Stahl

Second Second Assistant Director: Jesse Carmona

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Dixon McPhillips, Richard Molloy (New Jersey/ New York Unit), and A J Jackson (New Jersey/ New York Unit)

Location Manager: Patty Carey Perazzo (New Jersey/ New York Unit)

4) Alexander Payne for The Holdovers

A Christmas comedy-drama, The Holdovers, is distributed by Focus Features. The plot revolves around an ill-tempered History teacher who chaperones a handful of students during Christmas break in a New England school of the 1970s.

The directorial team for The Holdovers has:

Unit Production Manager: Chris Stinson

First Assistant Director: Rod Smith

Second Assistant Director: John Nasraway

Second Second Assistant Director: Tim LaDue

5) Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon

Distributed by Paramount Pictures and Apple Original Films, the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer is a Western crime drama set in Oklahoma in the 1920s. It dwells on the historical issue of the problems in the Osage Nation.

The directorial team for the film has:

Unit Production Managers: Daniel Lupi and Shea Krammer

First Assistant Director: Adam Somner

Second Assistant Director: Jeremy Marks

Second Second Assistant Director: Dominic Pacitti

Additional Second Assistant Director: Neukellar Hardy

Michael Apted Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Theatrical Feature Film

DGA Awards 2024 nominations for first-time directors was renamed “Michael Apted Award”, by the guild last year. The year 2023 saw more female representation in this category. The nominations listed below are in alphabetical order.

1) Cord Jefferson for American Fiction

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Orion Pictures, the American comedy-drama is based on Percival Everett’s book, Erasure. Cord Jefferson, the debutante director who made it to the DGA Awards 2024 nominations, is also the playwright and a co-producer for American Fiction.

2) Manuela Martelli for Chile ‘76

With the screenplay co-written by Martelli, Chile ’76 is titled 1976 in South America. The Chilean-Argentine drama depicts the society during the reign of Augusto Pinochet through the eyes of a 50-year-old middle-class homemaker. The movie alludes to the resistance movement of the time. The presentation is handled by Kino Lorber.

3) Noora Niasari for Shayda

Shayda is an Australian drama that focuses on an Iranian immigrant mother and daughter duo in Australia. The plot is inspired by Niasari’s experiences and is written, directed, and co-produced by her. This has helped in placing her among the DGA Awards 2024 nominations. The distribution credits belong to ORIGMA 45/ Sony Pictures Classics and Madman Films.

4) A V Rockwell for A Thousand and One

Written and directed by debutante director A V Rockwell, A Thousand and One is set in New York City in the 1990s and 2000s. The plot revolves around a mother who kidnaps her child from foster care to care for him herself, making it one of the top 5 dramas of 2023.

The directorial team includes:

Unit Production Manager: Jamin O’Brien

First Assistant Director: Daniel Lugo

Second Assistant Director: Teena Marie Delerme-Lugo

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Rob York

Second Second Assistant Director: Donte Bouyer

Additional Second Assistant Director: T J Hallet

Location Manager: Joanna Lu

5) Celine Song for Past Lives

The semi-autobiographical movie by debutante director Celine Song, Past Lives is an American romantic drama. The two leads are of Korean origin living in the West whose long romance has had meetings and separations.

Distributed by A24, the directorial team includes:

Unit Production Manager: Kerry Johnson

First Assistant Director: Ben Kahn

Second Assistant Director: Geraldine Schubert

Second Second Assistant Director: Dan Levy

Location Manager: Joseph Mulaney

DGA Awards 2024 nominations for television, documentaries, and commercial categories

Among TV nominations for drama, comedy, and limited series, the following received DGA Awards 2024 nominations.

Peter Hoar for The Last of Us

Becky Martin for Succession

Mark Mylod For Succession

Andrij Parekh for Succession

Robert Pulcini and Shari Berman for Succession

The nominations for comedies are:

Erica Dunton for Ted Lasso

Bill Hader for Barry

Declan Lowney for Ted Lasso

Christopher Storer for The Bear

Ramy Youssef for The Bear

In the DGA Awards 2024 nominations in the documentary category, the titles named include Bobi Wine: The People’s President, Beyond Utopia, Kokoma City and Still: A Michael J Fox Movie20 Days in Mariupol. More names were announced in the special category, variety/talks/sports/news category, and the reality programs on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.