"Disrespectful movie": Netflix's Purple Hearts' line about Arabs leaves Twitter users enraged 

Purple Hearts is a romantic drama starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine that debuted on Netflix on July 29, 2022.

The film is about an aspiring musician and a U.S. Marine forging a marriage of convenience to receive various military compensations. However, their dynamic soon turns into an opposites-attract love story.

Since its release, the Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum directorial has attracted mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Some of its offensive lines with hints of racism, misogyny and anti-LGBTQ sentiments have left viewers enraged.

giuls📚🍂 @giulsreads this is why i did not like purple hearts, people ended up hyping it up so much, just for it to be a racist and disrespectful movie this is why i did not like purple hearts, people ended up hyping it up so much, just for it to be a racist and disrespectful movie https://t.co/xQWoIrEmRU

Twitter user @giulsreads, posted a video condemning the racism against Arabs in the film and admitted that being a Muslim girl herself, she found Purple Hearts to be a "disrespectful movie."

Other critics have also called out the film's promotion of military propaganda and blatant racism.

Here, we attempt a deep dive into the film to figure out what went wrong and left the internet enraged.

What was offensive in Purple Hearts? Taking a closer look at the dialogues

As a film about a love story between a conservative U.S. marine and a liberal musician, Purple Hearts started off depicting the opposite ends of the spectrum. While the argumentative banter between Carson's Cassie and Galitzine's Luke felt fresh and representative of real-life debates on such issues, things soon took an offensive turn, with Nicholas Duvernay's Armando making a range of racist as well as misogynistic remarks.

At the beginning of the film, when viewers are introduced to Cassie, she is an aspiring musician performing at a bar where she also works as a waitress. The bar happens to be a haunt for U.S. Marines, whom Cassie despises for their contrasting views on patriotism and military supremacy.

In their very first meeting, Armando makes an offensive quip, saying:

"So we are good enough to fight for your a**, but not good enough to touch it?"

Instead of opposing his misogynistic comment, viewers see Luke making up for it by defending his comrade. "We're just blowing off some steam," he says while shaking off the comment as something Marines needed to do to "prepare themselves" for deployment.

When Cassie confronts him for making excuses about the "casual misogyny," Luke berates her for being a social media activist rather than someone who does something out in the real world, thus hinting at the undertones of military supremacy.

After Luke and Cassie's marriage of convenience, in a later scene they are shown sitting for lunch with other soon-to-be-deployed Marines. It is here that Armando makes a toast, which has been deemed as one of the most offensive lines in the film and received a lot of flak on social media:

"To life, love, and hunting down some goddamn Arabs, baby!"

The toast also attracts a scoff from Cassie, who then clarifies that Arabs are an ethnicity and points out that he was making disturbing generalizations by saying such a thing. In response, Armando mockingly says:

"What exactly would you like me to do? Go over there and teach them pronouns?"

He then brushes off Cassie's counter-argument:

"Watch your tone when you're talking to me. Luke, get your girl."

Instead of standing up to him, Luke orders Cassie to sit down, thereby snubbing her opinions and eventually shrugging off Armando's racist and misogynistic comments as "bullsh*t bravado."

He even defends Armando by saying, "Armando is a d*ck... but without guys like Armando, do you really think the country would be safe from terrorists?"

Twitterati calls out the blatant racism and misogyny in Netflix's Purple Hearts

Purple Hearts is an opposites-attract love story wherein the male lead was a white, conservative man about to be deployed to Iraq as a Marine in service, and the female lead was a liberal, Latin American child of an immigrant who despised military men for their conservative beliefs.

However, not only did the film mellow their fiery dynamic into a clichéd enemies-turned-lovers trope, but also made them collectively promote military propaganda thereafter.

lucifer₆₆₆ shelby⁷ @godknj everyone hyped up purple hearts on tiktok because its enemies to lovers but what they failed to mention is that they're 'enemies' because the guy is a racist conservative & the girl is a minority liberal everyone hyped up purple hearts on tiktok because its enemies to lovers but what they failed to mention is that they're 'enemies' because the guy is a racist conservative & the girl is a minority liberal

alyanna ross @aly4nna purple hearts enemies to lovers couldve been cute except for that republican conservative views shiz and military propaganda purple hearts enemies to lovers couldve been cute except for that republican conservative views shiz and military propaganda 😭😭😭

S @moietroses People are hyping up Purple hearts as some kind of cute romance but it's just American Military propaganda, it's not even subtle, they even cheer about "killing and hunting Arabs" , there are racist remarks only the girl addresses but the man never changes his political view????? People are hyping up Purple hearts as some kind of cute romance but it's just American Military propaganda, it's not even subtle, they even cheer about "killing and hunting Arabs" , there are racist remarks only the girl addresses but the man never changes his political view?????

・ @murderersmaze the way purple hearts isn't even sublte but blatantly anti arab anti hispanic racist misogynistic AND pro military propaganda but ppl are frothing at the mouth bc 🥺enemies to lovers🥺 YEAH THEY'RE ENEMIES BCS HE'S A PRO GUN CONSERVATIVE SOLDIER AND SHE'S A LATINA LIBERAL the way purple hearts isn't even sublte but blatantly anti arab anti hispanic racist misogynistic AND pro military propaganda but ppl are frothing at the mouth bc 🥺enemies to lovers🥺 YEAH THEY'RE ENEMIES BCS HE'S A PRO GUN CONSERVATIVE SOLDIER AND SHE'S A LATINA LIBERAL

The lunch scene in Purple Hearts, with all the soon-to-be-deployed Marines and their significant others sitting at the same table, not batting an eye at casual racism and misogyny, except Cassie, has attracted the ire of many Twitteratis.

mae ♡'s jem carstairs @sanktafreddie everyone obsessing over the purple hearts movie but i cannot watch after seeing their "hunting down arabs" line like this the movie y'all are crying over ?? everyone obsessing over the purple hearts movie but i cannot watch after seeing their "hunting down arabs" line like this the movie y'all are crying over ??

rose🥀 @styIeshouse just found out about that arab line in that purple hearts movie and im shocked. when it comes to discrimination against muslims and arabs yall really are just so silent but who cares cause theres a marriage of convenience trope right ?? just found out about that arab line in that purple hearts movie and im shocked. when it comes to discrimination against muslims and arabs yall really are just so silent but who cares cause theres a marriage of convenience trope right ??

maryam @theecarstairs the military propaganda in purple hearts is actually brutal how are y’all getting through this the military propaganda in purple hearts is actually brutal how are y’all getting through this

Sherine @Ninasshelf_ i was loving Purple Hearts till the “hunt down some arabs” scene came on. That was just a no. i was loving Purple Hearts till the “hunt down some arabs” scene came on. That was just a no.

𝔠𝔞𝔯𝔩𝔢𝔦𝔤𝔥 @crlghdotcom just watched purple hearts & wowee! if you haven’t seen it, don’t



this movie is anti-arab, anti-hispanic, racist, & misogynistic



this movie was marketed as an enemies to lovers romance but couldn’t even establish that trope without racism & misogyny just watched purple hearts & wowee! if you haven’t seen it, don’tthis movie is anti-arab, anti-hispanic, racist, & misogynisticthis movie was marketed as an enemies to lovers romance but couldn’t even establish that trope without racism & misogyny

Despite the problematic lines in the first half of the film, many viewers have chosen to focus on the romance and feel-good elements of the film. This did not sit well with those calling out Purple Hearts' disrespectful and offensive scenes. Some users have even called out those who are turning a blind eye to the racism against Arabs depicted in the film.

Selma @Selma_dizi And why are not more ppl mad about this? Why doesn't anyone care when there's racism towards Arabs?? Like my whole timeline is positive about this movie.. You've seen this and you're not even mentioning it after you've finished the movie #PurpleHearts And why are not more ppl mad about this? Why doesn't anyone care when there's racism towards Arabs?? Like my whole timeline is positive about this movie.. You've seen this and you're not even mentioning it after you've finished the movie #PurpleHearts

𝐛𝐚𝐝 𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝 ᥫ᭡ @bookbaddiebri if u like that purple hearts movie i don’t trust you if u like that purple hearts movie i don’t trust you

Purple Hearts is an escapist romance that has been available to stream on Netflix since July 29, 2022. Alongside Carson and Galitzine, the film also stars Chosen Jacobs, Kat Cunning, Linden Ashby, Anthony Ippolito, John Harlan Kim, Sarah Rich, Scott Deckert, Loren Escandon, and Breana Raquel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far