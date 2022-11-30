Does Leva Bonaparte think Southern Charm’s Craig Conover is the “worst tipper”? Southern Hospitality star clears the air

Southern Hospitality star Leva Bonaparte has cleared the air about calling Southern Charm’s Craig Conover the “worst tipper” in Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. She later clarified, saying that she misunderstood the question.

She said:

"Sorry I thought [Andy] said worst temper.”

After the show, Leva Bonaparte wrote that Craig was indeed not a "bad tipper."

After joining the cast of Southern Charm in 2020, Leva Bonaparte was given a spinoff show, Southern Hospitality, which debuted on Monday. The show follows employees at her Charleston restaurant.

Southern Hospitality star Leva Bonaparte answers questions about Souther Charm co-stars

In the finale episode of Southern Charm, Craig and Leva got into an argument at his company's Christmas party. The issue escalated when Craig’s lack of seating arrangements left Leva and Naomie excluded from their cast members' table.

During a heated argument, Leva took a dig at his pillow business. She implied that Craig's company was run by his business partner and not him. This annoyed Craig, who then kicked Leva out of the event.

In a November 28 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Leva answered a few rapid-fire questions about Craig and the other cast mates. Host Andy questioned the Southern Hospitality boss Leva:

"Do you regret not-so-subtly implying that Craig is merely the face of his business rather than the mastermind?”

Leva clarified:

"Well, I don't think Craig thinks he's a mastermind, but I definitely think Craig's involved in his business and I was just angry.”

Andy then asked Leva which of her castmates — Austen, Craig, or Shep Rose — she would rather go into business with. Leva answered, "Shep."

He then went on to ask which of her Southern Charm co-stars her restaurant staff “complained” about the most. To this, Leva responded, "Austen."

Andy then inquired about who the "worst tipper in the bunch” was and Leva quickly called out Craig.

Trop Hop Beer founder Austen came to defend his friend Craig and reacted to the remark. He commented on Queens Of Bravo’s Instagram post of the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen video:

“Do I take this bait or just let it slide.”

Southern Hospitality star Leva quickly cleared the air on the post, saying that she thought Andy asked about who had the worst “temper.”

Southern Hospitality star Leva Bonaparte owns four restaurants and nightclubs

Born to Persian migrants in India in 1979, reality TV star, Leva Bonaparte, is well known for appearing on season 7 of the American reality TV show, Southern Charm.

The 43-year-old of Persian ethnicity, completed her education in Bolivia and Canada before she finally settled down in South Carolina.

She owns four restaurants on King Street and nightclubs in South Carolina. She married the love of her life, Lamar Bonaparte, in April 2013. Her Bravo official profile reads:

“As the matriarch of Republic, Leva finds herself with a full plate as she strives to be the voice of reason with her unpredictable staff, but never afraid to make tough decisions that could change the dynamic of this close-knit group."

It continues:

"While balancing their personal lives with work responsibilities at the restaurant presents its fair share of mistakes and challenges alike, the stakes have never been higher for Leva who preps for Charleston’s biggest summer in recent memory.”

Her new show, Southern Hospitality, airs new episodes every Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

