Double Cross Season 5 Episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Double Cross Season 5 Episode 2 is all set to hit the screens on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at midnight in the America/New York time zone, with Ashley A. Williams and Jeff Logan playing twins. Double Cross is a crime drama series that was created by Christel and Howard Gibson.

The show first appeared on ALLBLK, AMC Networks' streaming platform, on May 20, 2020. After it gained a lot of fans, it got the green light for a second season, which started on January 14, 2021.

Double Cross Season 5 premiered on January 18, 2024 (Image via IMDb)

Season three hit screens on February 3, 2022, and fans were excited when, on June 16, 2023, it was confirmed that a fifth season was in the works. The highly anticipated fifth season finally premiered on January 18, 2024.

In Double Cross Season 5 Episode 2, a well-respected emergency doctor and her twin brother, who's known for being involved in the drug trade, team up to tackle the issue of increased sex trafficking in their neighborhood. Faced with this sudden rise in crime, they decide to take matters into their own hands.

Eric Cross played by Jeff Logan in the series Double Cross (Image via IMDb)

Double Cross tells the story of Erica and Eric Cross, two siblings on a mission to rescue women in their neighborhood from a sex trafficking ring. The traffickers have infiltrated Dr. Erica's hospital emergency room and are causing chaos in the streets controlled by the notorious "Heights" Kingpin, Eric.

The twins, haunted by their own experiences, embark on a journey to bring their own form of vigilante justice to the situation.

When is the Double Cross Season 5 Episode 2 release date and time?

Double Cross Season 5 Episode 2 is set to be released on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at midnight in the America/New York time zone. After the first episode premieres, viewers can catch new episodes every Thursday.

Unfortunately, the title of episode 2 hasn't been revealed yet. Here's when you can expect it to be available in different time zones:

Pacific Time (PT) – Midnight

Central Time (CT) – 2:00 am

Eastern Time (ET) – 3:00 am

United Kingdom (GMT) – 8:00 am

Central Europe (CET) – 9:00 am

Where to watch Double Cross Season 5 Episode 2

The Wonder Twins make a fierce comeback in Season 5 of Double Cross Season 5 Episode 2, facing a personal crisis as Eric's baby is kidnapped. The highly anticipated season premieres on ALLBLK, AMC Networks' streaming service, starting January 18, 2024, and for US viewers, Sling TV and DirecTV Stream offer streaming options.

Expand Tweet

If you're outside the US, geo-blocking on ALLBLK may pose a challenge, but using a VPN set to a US server can be an effective solution. This allows you to change your virtual location, unlocking access to ALLBLK, Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream, ensuring you don't miss out on the thrilling new season.

What is the storyline of Double Cross Season 5?

In Double Cross Season 5 Episode 2, things get really crazy for the Cross twins. Eric's baby son is kidnapped, leading the siblings on a frantic search where they push their vigilante style of justice to the max. To make matters worse, a school bus carrying lots of kids goes missing, setting off a race against time.

In the middle of all this madness, familiar faces like Detective Ryan, the street-smart Keenya, and the mysterious Robin reappear. Dealing with some intense family secrets, the twins have to navigate a dangerous world where trust is hard to find and the stakes are super high.

The final season wraps up with an explosive showdown as the Cross family faces their toughest enemies, fighting for justice not just for themselves but for their community, with a lot of family drama.

What is the cast of Double Cross Season 5?

Here are the actors in Double Cross Season 5:

Ashley A. Williams plays Erica Cross.

Ashley A. Williams plays Erica Cross in the series Double Cross Season 5 Episode 2 (Image via IMDb)

Jeff Logan is Eric Cross in the series Double Cross

Jasmine Burke takes on the role of Detective Candice.

Erica Burton is Gi.

Darrin Dewitt Henson stars as Detective Ryan.

Lisa Renee’ Marshall is Nurse Rachel.

Fans are getting ready for the thrilling ride as Double Cross Season 5 Episode 2 hits screens this Thursday at midnight, bringing suspense and action to fans worldwide.

Expand Tweet

Those eager to follow the thrilling adventures of the Cross siblings can stream Double Cross Season 5 Episode 2 on platforms, including The Roku Channel, Vudu, and Apple TV.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here