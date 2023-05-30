Drag Me To Dinner judges net worth: Who is the richest?

Drag Me To Dinner season 1 is all set to premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, May 31, featuring 40 famous drag queens throwing a dinner party. The creators of the show are married couple, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka. The How I Met Your Mother star will also join the panel of judges alongside Bianca Del Rio and Haneefah Wood.

The new reality TV show will be hosted by Murray Hill, while the contestants’ list mostly includes RuPaul’s Drag Race stars.

As per the show’s description on Hulu, Drag Me To Dinner is a fun take on traditional reality competition shows. The upcoming series will be full of laughter, delicious food, and beautiful drag queens.

Meet Drag Me To Dinner judges and know their net worths

Drag Me To Dinner will welcome 40 contestants who will make two teams to compete in the competition series. They will showcase their culinary and hospitality talent to a panel of judges, including Neil Patrick Harris, Bianca Del Rio, and Haneefah Wood.

Take a look at their net worth and find out who is the richest of them all:

1) Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris is an accomplished actor who has been featured in many popular projects like Doogie Howser, M.D. (as Doogie) and How I Met Your Mother (as Barney Stinson). While he made a strong place in the industry with the two classic shows, Neil has also appeared in several films, such as Starship Troopers and Animal Room.

Starting his acting career as a child, he faced many ups and downs but eventually thrived as an actor. The 40-year-old star is also a producer, singer, award show host, reality TV show judge, and director. With such a successful career, his estimated net worth is $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This makes Neil Patrick Harris the richest judge on Hulu’s upcoming show, Drag Me To Dinner season 1.

In personal life, Neil is married to actor David Burtka, who is the co-creator of the Hulu show. The couple welcomed twins in 2010 through a surrogate mother.

2) Bianca Del Rio

Bianca Del Rio might not be the richest judge on Drag Me To Dinner but is one of the wealthiest drag queens. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she is valued at $4 million.

The popular drag queen rose to fame after winning RuPaul’s Drag Race season 6. Prior to that, she has won several accolades as a designer. One of her wins included a Big Easy Entertainment Award for Best Costume Design when she was 17 years old.

Bianca has appeared in several TV series, including She's Living for This, Big Brother's Bit on the Side, and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars.

3) Haneefah Wood

As of 2023, Haneefah Wood’s net worth is between $500,000 to $700,000, according to Idol Net Worth. She is a TV actress who is popularly known for her work in Nurse Jackie, Grease Live!, and Freedomland.

The Los Angeles native has also appeared in several projects, such as Truth Be Told, Murderville, The Goldbergs, S.W.A.T, Zoe Ever After, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Meanwhile, she will be seen starring in Hulu’s Drag Me To Dinner season 1 as one of the judges.

Viewers can watch all 10 episodes of Drag Me To Dinner season 1 on Hulu on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at 12.01 am ET.

