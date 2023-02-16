Drag Race Belgium 2023: Release date, air time, cast, judges, host, and more

Drag Race Belgium is prepared to go into full swing as the international drag race reality series premieres this Thursday, February 16, at 8 pm CET / 2 pm ET on WOW. Throughout the Belgium spin-off reality drag series, ten talented queens from the European country will compete for the crown and a cash prize of €20.000.

Also known as Drag Race Belgique, the latest addition is steadily leading to the growth of the drag realm franchise led by Mama RuPaul. It already includes the Emmy-winning franchise's international versions in Chile, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Holland, Australia, Italy, Spain, the Philippines, France, and Sweden.

Former contestant from season 1 of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World, Rita Baga, will host the upcoming drag race series. Belgian YouTube content creator Lufy, and Belgian singer, actor, and comedian, Mustii will preside as the competition's judges for the drag performers.

Meet the drag queens from Drag Race Belgium

Drag Race Belgium will feature ten new contestants performing their glam and glitz in front of three hosts. The ten Belgian drag queens competing for the title of Belgium’s first Drag Superstar are Amanda Tears, Athena Sorgelikis, Brittany Von Bottokx, Drag Couenne, Edna Sorgelen, Mademoiselle Boop, Mocca Bone, Peach, Susan, and Valenciaga.

1) Amanda Tears (Mouscron)

Amanda Tears, aka Milla Glace, 21, the youngest casting candidate, does not fear anything. She enjoys sewing her own clothes from start to finish and is currently enrolled in a fashion design course in Paris. She has a passion for fashion and couture.

The Drag Race Belgium star has only been in the drag scene for about two years, and she only wants to develop. She hopes that "Drag Race" will help her further develop her personality.

2) Athena Sorgelikis (Bruxelles)

Athena Sorgelikis, 27, a friendly and eccentric individual, is undoubtedly one of the emerging stars in the drag community. She is Edna Sorgelsen's joyful drag daughter. In the drag community, she represents modernism. The Drag Race Belgium star oversees The Agenda, a restaurant in Brussels's city center.

3) Brittany Von Bottokx (Mons)

36-year-old Brittany Van Bottokx, originally from Mons, makes wigs. Therefore, her drag appearances are frequently outlandish. She thinks that flat rural drag is not as flat as it seems with a lot of fun.

In Belgium, nobody enjoys wigs as much as Brittany. All of them are treasured and worn by our beloved queen, regardless of their size, color, or shape. Brittany is a lovely person with a terrific sense of humor that comes through in her drag. The Drag Race Belgium star is original and independent, stands up for what she believes in, and doesn't care what people think of her.

4) Drag Couenne (Bruxelles)

Drag Couenne, 24, a rising star in Belgian drag, is an actor accustomed to publicly asserting herself. She is a member of the "Not Allowed" group, which primarily consists of trans artists. Thus, it serves as a political and alternative drag. The Drag Race Belgium star is renowned for her exceptional and distinctive performances and her vibrant makeup style.

5) Edna Sorgelen (Liège)

Edna Sorgelsen, 34, exudes wildness and energy and has a terribly lovable personality. She was a legendary drag performer in Brussels who got her start at Maman before investing in the Cabaret Mademoiselle.

Socially involved in the LGBTQIA+ community, the Drag Race Belgium star also directs "One of a Kind" workshops, where she reads children's books with gender, identity, and tolerance-related themes to them. She genuinely enjoys communicating with her audience.

6) Mademoiselle Boop (Bruxelles)

Mademoiselle Boop, 37, left her hometown of Dinant a few years ago to travel to the city and open the Cabaret Mademoiselle. She is a true businesswoman who has established her cabaret as one of the key locations for the Brussels party.

She has also helped shape the careers of numerous performers and artists. Despite being quite gentle, the Drag Race Belgium star doesn't shy away from sharing her point of view.

7) Mocca Bone (Bruxelles)

35-year-old Mocca Boné, a bearded queen, is from Colombia. She is a fantastic dancer who was a member of Maurice Béjart's company. Mocca Bone is charming with a lovely glitter beard and captivating smile. Her infectious smile brightens everyone's day everywhere she goes.

She was born in Columbia and was adopted by Belgian parents. She will effortlessly be able to connect you with one of her many RuVeals.

8) Peach (Liège)

Peach, 23, from the province of Liège, has wanted to be a drag queen since she was a little girl. A competitor at heart, she famously won the "Drag Academy" in Paris. Peach provides makeup instructions on her own YouTube channel. She enjoys imparting her knowledge and inventiveness and is highly at ease using digital codes.

The Drag Race Belgium star is among the numerous young queens who spent their formative years watching RuPaul's Drag Race while secretly yearning to compete. She had a strong interest in fashion and beauty and became an excellent seamstress. Peach is an introvert by nature, but when she embraces her fierce and seductive drag, she'll make sure no one else is watching but you.

9) Susan (Ghent)

The Queen of the North Country, Susan, 26, who was raised bilingually, had a Walloon father and a Flemish mother. She is fluent in French and Dutch.

The Drag Race Belgium star plays with a blend of modern and traditional styles and draws inspiration from the women around her. She has a terrific sense of humor. Aunty Susan is a nickname she enjoys using.

10) Valenciaga (Ghent)

Like Susan, Valenciaga (26) was raised close to the Flemish drag scene and was born in Wallonia to a Walloon father and a Flemish mother. The Drag Race Belgium star has her stuff set up in Flanders. She directs the arts, sews, performs in theatre, and enjoys fashion and photography. Details are vital to her. Her drag is incredibly stylish and exquisite. She played on the AB stage alongside Charli XCX.

Drag Race Belgium will premiere on WOW

The drag queens of Drag Race Belgique will engage in a range of absurd challenges and wig-stealing runway competitions each week. The judges will select the top queens to move on to the next episode based on their performances until France's first Drag Superstar is crowned.

In each episode of Drag Race Belgium, the contestants will have to demonstrate their abilities and complete the challenge set before them in front of a professional jury.

One of the most well-known content producers in the nation, Lufy, will assess their appearances and cosmetics while singer and comedian, Mustii will assess their stage presence. Two unexpected guests will join them each week to assist them in qualifying or removing a drag queen from the competition.

Drag Race Belgium premieres this Thursday, February 16, at 8 pm CET / 2 pm ET only on WOW. In Belgium, it will air on Tipik.

