RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 6 release date and air time on MTV

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 is set to return with another episode this week wherein the queens will be seen competing in more exciting challenges. However, their usual pit crew will not be accompanying them and instead, TikTok star The Old Gays will take their place.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads as:

"The queens fast forward 50 years to perform in old lady girl groups, singing about life, love, and growing old with your besties; actress and comedian Megan Stalter guest judges."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 6 will air on Friday, February 3, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15

In the upcoming episode of the drag competition, titled Old Friends Gold, the girls will participate in a Golden Gals-themed challenge. In a sneak peek uploaded to YouTube, the drag queens will return to the workroom after Salina sent Amethyst into elimination. While the former is upset about sending her friend home, she lets everybody know that she wasn’t going to send herself instead.

In a confessional, the drag queen said:

"I’m sorry Amethyst girl but I wasn’t about to let you send me home. I was in the bottom and like it was a blow to my freaking head."

Once they are back in the workroom, Luxx Noir London states that the competition is intense and proclaims herself along with Sasha, Anitra, and Lucy as frontrunners of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15, since they all have a challenge win under their belt.

The queens all sit down to talk about the previous challenge that Luxx won, adding that it was well deserved since she did a really good job. Malaysia says that being at the top was the validation that she needed.

The following day, the contestants return to the werkroom for their latest challenge. However, the previous challenge’s discussions continue. Malaysia says that a “big bird” was saying that she should have been at the bottom. While nobody says it to her face, in her confessional, Isabelle Brooks said that she won’t lie to her big sister.

RuPaul enters the room to tell the contestants about the next maxi channel, disclosing that for the upcoming challenge, they will “flash forward” 50 years and that they need to create three “gGolden Gal” girl groups.

The main judge and creator of RuPaul's Drag Race tells the queens that they need to form three groups of four. The groups are tasked with writing their own verses to brand new “golden oldies.”

RuPaul further adds:

"The first song is a heavy metal rock of ages anthem, the second is a country diddy that’ll set your grandpappy’s toes a tapping and finally, a Bop that puts the hip replacement in hip hop."

RuPaul introduces the contestants to the substitute pit crew, The Old Gays, from TikTok. Upon seeing them, Marcia Marcia says that she was “so gagged” when they walked in, as she follows them on TikTok. She added that they’re the “cutest little old babies” in the world.

While discussing which genre to put, every group is inclined towards hip-hop or heavy metal since they will portray old ladies in the upcoming challenge of RuPaul's Drag Race. This causes conflict between the groups as nobody is ready to back down from their choices.

Tune in on Friday, February 3, at 8 pm ET on MTV to watch what happens next on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15.

