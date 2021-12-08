Drake and Kylie Jenner rumors explained after Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols' claims go viral

Drake and Kylie Jenner took the internet by storm after Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols revealed the pair have had a physical relationship in the past. The latest allegations come amid the latter’s paternity drama with the NBA champion.

Earlier this month, fitness trainer Maralee Nichols claimed she was pregnant with Tristan Thompson's child and gave birth to a daughter named Angelou Kash Thompson. She also filed a paternity lawsuit against the Sacramento Kings player as he refused to parent the child.

The trainer also claimed that Tristan planned to call it quits with on-and-off girlfriend Khloe Kardashian and break-up with her at Doja Cat’s party last month:

“You said that you planned to leave Khloe… “it wasn’t working” and hasn’t been for years and you were retiring from the NBA after this year and planned to leave Cali & you told me you planned to leave Khloe at Doja Cat’s party in L.A. Flew me and my best friend out.”

She then attempted to reveal private information about the Kardashian-Jenner family on her Instagram stories and made the claims about Kylie Jenner and Drake’s relationship in the process:

“You know Drake slept with Kylie last year but you aren’t man enough to tell Travis (Scott) welp. There it is. Good night folks. More tomorrow.”

Maralee also mentioned that does not care about a gag order or any defamation threats from the Kardashians and will reveal “many twisted, unscrupulous dark things” unknown to the public.

TikToker claims Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not together

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are currently expecting their second child together (Image via Jon Kopaloff/GettyImages)

Amid the ongoing allegations about Kylie Jenner and Drake’s past relationship, a TikTok user recently claimed that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is not committed to rapper Travis Scott.

The TikToker posted several images from an unpublished magazine featuring Kylie and Travis on the cover. The user mentioned that the publication was delayed in light of the Astroworld Tragedy and went on to allege that the pair were no longer a couple:

"Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven't been for two years. My friend worked this shoot and said they didn't talk to each other the whole time.”

However, Kylie Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian shot down the claims and commented on the post confirming that the rumors are false and the pair are together:

"Wow, I don't know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have often made news for their on-and-off relationship. The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi, in 2018, but parted ways in 2019. However, the pair reportedly reconciled earlier this year after it was revealed Kylie is expecting her second child with the rapper.

Twitter reacts to Kylie Jenner x Drake rumors

The latest claims about Kylie Jenner and Drake’s relationship left Twitter abuzz. While Drake and Kylie have known each other for several years, the former has also been friends with the reality star’s boyfriend, Travis Scott.

However, this is not the first time the KUWTK star and the One Dance hitmaker have been linked together. The duo sparked romance rumors following Kylie’s split from Travis in 2019. A source close to the model told US Weekly at the time that the pair were more than friends:

“Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently. At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically. He also showed up to [Kendall Jenner’s] birthday.”

The rumors further intensified after Kylie Jenner was spotted at Drake’s 33rd birthday party. In May 2020, an old unreleased song by Drake name-dropping the former surfaced online. The rapper also apologized to the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister for the lyrics:

“The last thing I’d want to do is wake up having any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day.”

Following Maralee Nichols' latest claims, Drake and Kylie Jenner are back on the news for their alleged past relationship. Several social media users also took to Twitter to share their reactions to the situation:

Dennis Nguyen @alpastorpapi23 Kanye after he found out that Drake got to Kylie after Kim. 😂😭 Kanye after he found out that Drake got to Kylie after Kim. 😂😭 https://t.co/4sDzLeiPLo

Mbali @palc101 Kylie... Drake... nehh this cover now makes sense Kylie... Drake... nehh this cover now makes sense https://t.co/XtDLv7AdtP

In my villain era #TEAMDRAMA #BB23 @SpicyBBfan Tristan is the luckiest man lol. He cheats with Jordyn she gets dragged, Khloe gets dragged. Now his baby mama exposing Kylie and Drake instead of him. 😂😂😂 Tristan is the luckiest man lol. He cheats with Jordyn she gets dragged, Khloe gets dragged. Now his baby mama exposing Kylie and Drake instead of him. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/XsqTZVXYCd

Sal @prayyoucatchme_ They have Kris Jenner working over time first Kanye and Kim, then the Astro world tragedy, then Kim and Pete. Now Khloe and Tristan and DRAKE AND KYLIE?!!! They have Kris Jenner working over time first Kanye and Kim, then the Astro world tragedy, then Kim and Pete. Now Khloe and Tristan and DRAKE AND KYLIE?!!! https://t.co/jkqOZtcY0K

cesar @jebaiting Drake, Kylie and Kris Jenner waking up to the Twitter trends tomorrow Drake, Kylie and Kris Jenner waking up to the Twitter trends tomorrow https://t.co/auqs4oRjOS

geo🎸🏔 @geomusic22 Travis Scott gonna sacrifice all of us after finding out about Drake and Kylie 😞 Travis Scott gonna sacrifice all of us after finding out about Drake and Kylie 😞

Elkhider @Mariymmohd2 Drake and Kylie did what now??? Drake and Kylie did what now??? https://t.co/pTJxw6GfZd

Jackizzle🌙 @junkgoogies Bro this Kylie and drake drama ain’t adding up Bro this Kylie and drake drama ain’t adding up https://t.co/EAHqvoTyrY

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Drake or Kylie Jenner will address the rumors in the days to come. Maralee also revealed a screenshot showing Tristan asking her to keep away other names from their ongoing paternity drama:

“Can you please stop? We can talk about this like adults in private….leave Doja and other names out of this. I’ll be in Houston in a few weeks.”

Meanwhile, People claimed that Tristan’s latest scandal with Maralee has left Khloe Kardashian “upset and heartbroken.” However, all stars have continued to maintain silence on the situation in public.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia