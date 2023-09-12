Drew Sidora net worth: How much wealth does the Real Housewives of Atlanta star have?

Drew Sidora, the Real Housewives of Atlanta sensation, is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The reunion of season 15 aired recently, and this starlet had fans taking to the internet for a variety of reasons, including her divorce song for Ralph, and the sheer curiosity to learn how much she earns.

As of the time of writing, Drew Sidora's net worth stands at $4 million. While her popularity has skyrocketed since her appearance on RHOA, it wasn't her first rodeo. She had imprinted her name as a versatile actor early on, with her stints in That's So Raven, Step Up, and CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.

She's always had a knack for theater and putting on a performance, which the ladies never failed to remind her of throughout the season.

From child star to multi-millionaire: Drew Sidora's milestones

Over the last five years, Drew Sidora's net worth has taken a massive leap, shooting up by an impressive $2.5 million, bringing it to a sum of $4 million in 2023.

She has been a prominent contributor to the entertainment industry for 25 years and counting. A lot of her wealth was accumulated outside of her appearance on RHOA, since her career took off at a very young age.

Drew Sidora's acting and musical prowess were recognized when she was just two years old, and without wasting any time, she started seeking professional training.

The Chicago-born star made her on-screen debut as a child, in the TV film, Divas. She secured the chance to make her mark more permanent in 2003, when she played a role in That's So Raven.

This part allowed her to showcase her quick adaptability to playing characters with different personalities. Drew Sidora landed several unmissable roles in the following years in films, including The Game and Step Up.

During her stint on The Game, she worked alongside Eva Marcille, who got her in touch with the RHOA ladies, but she was yet to cement herself as a permanent cast member.

Although her acting career was booming, Sidora never slowed down and continually looked over the horizon for something more. Her vocal range and abilities led to her simultaneously holding the title of a budding popstar, when she released two albums, namely I Want You in 2006, and Drew Sidora in 2013.

She also dropped her latest single, called Throw Us Away, a few days ago, which has made it to #3 on Apple Music.

In 2020, Drew joined the thirteenth season of Real Housewives of Atlanta and has been an integral part of the franchise's installments ever since. Her net worth then went up by a staggering estimate of $2 million, earning close to $37K per episode.

The current divorce proceedings between Drew and Ralph put her in the line of fire during the reunion episode of season 15. Their relationship has been put under the microscope, and fellow co-stars and fans alike, have been analyzing their every move.

Having it all unfold in the public eye has proven to be a draining journey for them both.

Drew Sidora has always been an active advocate of body positivity and self-love and promotes it through her Instagram account, @drewsidora, where she is followed by 658K people.

All episodes of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 15, including the reunion, are available to stream on the Bravo App and Peacock.