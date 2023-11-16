Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues and more

Dropkick Murphys is set to hit the road for the St. Patrick’s Day Tour in 2024 with Pennywise as special guests and Rock band The Scratch as openers for many of their shows. The official announcement stated that the tour will begin on February 13 in San Jose, California, ensuring a much-awaited lineup of artists with four consecutive live shows in Boston during St. Patrick's Day week.

Fans can also access the Dropkick Murphys tour ticket presale as it kicks off on November 15 at 10 a.m. local time through the Ticketmaster website. A presale code, available through local venues, also promises early access. Fans can check out the general on-sale starting on November 17 via the Ticketmaster website.

There is also a StubHub option for securing Dropkick Murphys show's tickets if there will be sold-out shows; StubHub offers a platform with a full guarantee via the Fan Protect program.

Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Tour 2024: Dates, venues and more

The unique guest Lineup with Pennywise, known for massive hits such as Alien and Bro Hymn, will join Dropkick Murphys on the trek with a mix of punk energy. On February 14, the show in Ontario, California, will be a co-headlining event offering fans an experience in Pennywise's Southern California stomping grounds.

Here are the dates and venues of Dropkick Murphys 2024 Tour Dates with Pennywise and The Scratch.

February 13 San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

February 14 Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

February 15 Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

February 17 Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

February 18 Airway Heights, WA – Spokane Live

February 19 Bozeman, MT – The ELM

February 20 Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center

February 21 Idaho Falls, ID – Mountain America Center

February 24 Maplewood, MN – Myth Live

February 25 Moline, IL – The Rust Belt

February 26 Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

February 27 Evansville, IN – Ford Center

February 29 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

March 01 Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

March 02 Wheeling, WV – WesBanco Arena

March 03 Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

March 05 Lancaster, PA – Freedom Hall

March 06 Warren, OH – Packard Music Hall

March 07 Norfolk, VA – Chartway Arena

March 08 State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center Theatre

March 09 Binghamton, NY – Visions Veterans Memorial Arena

March 11 Poughkeepsie, NY – MJN Convention Center

March 12 Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

March 14 Boston, MA – Citizens House Of Blues Boston

March 15 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 16 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 17 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Dropkick Murphys will return to their complete electric performances following several acclaimed acoustic shows. The artists' latest albums, This Machine Still Kills Fascists and Okemah Rising, have been a unique addition to their artistry.

Meanwhile, The Boston St. Patrick's Day week celebration starts on March 14 at Citizens House Of Blues Boston. Then, there will be a Dropkick Murphys' three-night show at MGM Music Hall at Fenway from March 15 to March 17.

There will also be a VIP Mini-Concert on March 16, including a daytime performance with kids under ten getting in free with a paid ticketed parent or guardian, and the proceeds will go to The Claddagh Fund, the artists' nonprofit.

Dropkick Murphys fans can check out more information on the tour and tickets at their official website.

