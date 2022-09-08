Dry Cleaning World Tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

English post-punk band Dry Cleaning has announced a world tour in support of their sophomore album, Stumpwork. The tour will kick off at Solana Beach in California this month. The band will then head to Europe and Japan in November, followed by Australia and New Zealand in December. Starting in January 2023, Dry Cleaning will begin the North American leg of the tour which will go on till mid-February. The band will then head to Ireland, the UK, and European dates after which it will wrap up in Berlin on April 1. Check out the full tour details below.

We are thrilled to announce the dates for our most comprehensive tour thus far, a World Tour, if you will! Tickets for these shows will be available for presale on 09/09 at 10am BST via our mailing list and general sale on 14/09 at 10am local.

The tickets for the Dry Cleaning tour will be available through the band's official website or via Ticketmaster. The general public onsale will begin on September 14 at 10.00 am PT. An artist presale will begin on September 7 at 9.00 am PDT and will end on September 13 at 10.00 pm PR. Additionally, local and media pre-sales will begin on September 12 at 10.00 am PDT and will end on September 13 at 10.00 pm PDT.

The band notes that fans can also join their mailing list from September 9 at 10.00 am BST to access the presale.

Dry Cleaning 2022 and 2023 World Tour Dates

The following are the dates for the Dry Cleaning concert:

September 17 -- Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

September 18 -- Los Angeles, CA - Primavera Sound LA

September 20 -- San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

September 21 -- San Jose, CA - The Ritz

September 22 -- Big Sur, CA - Henry Miller Memorial Library

November 08 -- Paris, France - Le Trabendo

November 09 -- Cologne, Germany - Club Volta

November 11 -- Utrecht, Netherlands - Le Guess Who? Festival

November 12 -- Kortrijk, Belgium - Sonic City

November 30 -- Tokyo, Japan - Liquid Room

Dear pals, a swift note to express the humongous gratitude we feel for our antipodean friends who have already bought tickets to the NZ and AUS dates in December.

December 01 -- Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro

December 06 -- Auckland, New Zealand - Tuning Fork

December 07 -- Wellington, New Zealand - San Fran

December 09 -- Brisbane, Australia - The Brightside

December 10 -- Meredith, Australia - Meredith Festival

December 12 -- Melbourne, Australia - The Corner Hotel

December 13 -- Melbourne, Australia - The Corner Hotel

December 14 -- Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar

December 16 -- Perth, Australia - Rosemount Hotel

January 2023

January 10 -- Montreal, Quebec - La Tulipe

January 11 -- Toronto, Ontario - Phoenix

January 13 -- Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

January 14 -- Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

January 17 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Rickshaw

January 18 -- Seattle, WA - Neptune

January 19 -- Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

January 21 -- San Francisco, CA - August Hall

January 23 -- Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

January 24 -- Tucson, AZ - Congress Plaza

January 26 -- Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre

January 27 -- Austin, TX - Mohawk

January 28 -- New Orleans, LA - Toulouse Theatre

January 29 -- Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

January 31 -- Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre

SURPRISE! We are releasing a new album on October 21st on @4AD_Official ! It's called 'Stumpwork' and we are very proud of it! Those clever ol' sticks Rottingdean Bazaar & @anniecollinge1 made the artwork, for which we are truly thankful.

February 01 -- Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

February 02 -- New York, NY - Pioneers Works

February 14 -- Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

February 15 -- Belfast, Ireland - Mandela Hall

February 17 -- Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowlands

February 18 -- Leeds, England - O2 Academy

February 20 -- Liverpool, England - Invisible Wind Factory

February 21 -- Nottingham, England - Rock City

February 22 -- Sheffield, England - O2 Academy

February 24 -- Manchester, England - Albert Hall

February 25 -- Birmingham, England - O2 Institute

February 26 -- Bristol, England - O2 Academy

February 28 -- Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed

March 01 -- Brighton, England - Chalk

March 03 -- London, England - O2 Academy Brixton

March 13 -- Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA

March 15 -- Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand

March 16 -- Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

March 18 -- Hamburg, Germany - Knust

March 19 -- Groningen, Netherlands - Vera

March 20 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

March 22 -- Offenbach, Germany - Hafen2

March 23 -- Munich, Germany - Strom

March 24 -- Vienna, Austria - Flex

March 25 -- Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

March 27 -- Warsaw, Poland - Hybrydy

March 28 -- Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz

March 29 -- Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg

March 31 -- Rotterdam, Netherlands - Maassilo

April 01 -- Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

More about Dry Cleaning and new single from upcoming album Stumpwork

Dry Cleaning was formed in South London in 2018. The band’s lineup consists of vocalist Florence Shaw, guitarist Tom Dowse, bassist Lewis Maynard, and drummer Nick Buxton. The post-punk band announced their new album Stumpwork in June along with singles including Don’t Press Me. They also released the single Anna Calls From The Arctic this July.

Dry Cleaning has now released a new single, Gary Ashby. Speaking about the song, the band in a press statement noted:

“Gary Ashby is a lament about a pet tortoise, escaped as a result of family chaos. We wrote it in December 2020, one of the first new songs after the New Long Leg session.”

The album, produced by John Parish, is set to be released on October 21.

