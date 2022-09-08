Dry Cleaning World Tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

English post-punk band Dry Cleaning has announced a world tour in support of their sophomore album, Stumpwork. The tour will kick off at Solana Beach in California this month. The band will then head to Europe and Japan in November, followed by Australia and New Zealand in December. Starting in January 2023, Dry Cleaning will begin the North American leg of the tour which will go on till mid-February. The band will then head to Ireland, the UK, and European dates after which it will wrap up in Berlin on April 1. Check out the full tour details below.
Dry Cleaning 2022 Tour tickets
Where to buy them?
The tickets for the Dry Cleaning tour will be available through the band's official website or via Ticketmaster. The general public onsale will begin on September 14 at 10.00 am PT. An artist presale will begin on September 7 at 9.00 am PDT and will end on September 13 at 10.00 pm PR. Additionally, local and media pre-sales will begin on September 12 at 10.00 am PDT and will end on September 13 at 10.00 pm PDT.
The band notes that fans can also join their mailing list from September 9 at 10.00 am BST to access the presale.
Dry Cleaning 2022 and 2023 World Tour Dates
The following are the dates for the Dry Cleaning concert:
- September 17 -- Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
- September 18 -- Los Angeles, CA - Primavera Sound LA
- September 20 -- San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
- September 21 -- San Jose, CA - The Ritz
- September 22 -- Big Sur, CA - Henry Miller Memorial Library
- November 08 -- Paris, France - Le Trabendo
- November 09 -- Cologne, Germany - Club Volta
- November 11 -- Utrecht, Netherlands - Le Guess Who? Festival
- November 12 -- Kortrijk, Belgium - Sonic City
- November 30 -- Tokyo, Japan - Liquid Room
- December 01 -- Osaka, Japan - Club Quattro
- December 06 -- Auckland, New Zealand - Tuning Fork
- December 07 -- Wellington, New Zealand - San Fran
- December 09 -- Brisbane, Australia - The Brightside
- December 10 -- Meredith, Australia - Meredith Festival
- December 12 -- Melbourne, Australia - The Corner Hotel
- December 13 -- Melbourne, Australia - The Corner Hotel
- December 14 -- Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar
- December 16 -- Perth, Australia - Rosemount Hotel
January 2023
- January 10 -- Montreal, Quebec - La Tulipe
- January 11 -- Toronto, Ontario - Phoenix
- January 13 -- Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
- January 14 -- Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
- January 17 -- Vancouver, British Columbia - Rickshaw
- January 18 -- Seattle, WA - Neptune
- January 19 -- Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
- January 21 -- San Francisco, CA - August Hall
- January 23 -- Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
- January 24 -- Tucson, AZ - Congress Plaza
- January 26 -- Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre
- January 27 -- Austin, TX - Mohawk
- January 28 -- New Orleans, LA - Toulouse Theatre
- January 29 -- Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
- January 31 -- Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre
- February 01 -- Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
- February 02 -- New York, NY - Pioneers Works
- February 14 -- Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
- February 15 -- Belfast, Ireland - Mandela Hall
- February 17 -- Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowlands
- February 18 -- Leeds, England - O2 Academy
- February 20 -- Liverpool, England - Invisible Wind Factory
- February 21 -- Nottingham, England - Rock City
- February 22 -- Sheffield, England - O2 Academy
- February 24 -- Manchester, England - Albert Hall
- February 25 -- Birmingham, England - O2 Institute
- February 26 -- Bristol, England - O2 Academy
- February 28 -- Cardiff, Wales - Tramshed
- March 01 -- Brighton, England - Chalk
- March 03 -- London, England - O2 Academy Brixton
- March 13 -- Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA
- March 15 -- Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Strand
- March 16 -- Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret
- March 18 -- Hamburg, Germany - Knust
- March 19 -- Groningen, Netherlands - Vera
- March 20 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
- March 22 -- Offenbach, Germany - Hafen2
- March 23 -- Munich, Germany - Strom
- March 24 -- Vienna, Austria - Flex
- March 25 -- Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
- March 27 -- Warsaw, Poland - Hybrydy
- March 28 -- Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz
- March 29 -- Berlin, Germany - Festsaal Kreuzberg
- March 31 -- Rotterdam, Netherlands - Maassilo
- April 01 -- Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
More about Dry Cleaning and new single from upcoming album Stumpwork
Dry Cleaning was formed in South London in 2018. The band’s lineup consists of vocalist Florence Shaw, guitarist Tom Dowse, bassist Lewis Maynard, and drummer Nick Buxton. The post-punk band announced their new album Stumpwork in June along with singles including Don’t Press Me. They also released the single Anna Calls From The Arctic this July.
Dry Cleaning has now released a new single, Gary Ashby. Speaking about the song, the band in a press statement noted:
“Gary Ashby is a lament about a pet tortoise, escaped as a result of family chaos. We wrote it in December 2020, one of the first new songs after the New Long Leg session.”
The album, produced by John Parish, is set to be released on October 21.
