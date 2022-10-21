Eagles Hotel California Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American rock band Eagles has announced additional tour dates for their ongoing Hotel California Tour slated for 2023. The band has announced five new dates in the US between February and March next year.

Eagles kicked off their Hotel California tour in 2020, which was supposed to take place in 2019 but was rescheduled due to Covid-19. The band’s current lineup consists of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit. They are also joined by Vince Gill, the co-lead guitarist.

They previously noted that the Hotel California tour would feature their Hotel California album performed live in its entirety from start to finish. An orchestra and choir will accompany the band. After an intermission, they will perform a set of their greatest hits.

Eagles Hotel California 2023 Tour dates and tickets

February 19, 2023 -- Portland, OR, at Moda Center

February 21, 2023 -- San Jose, CA, at Sap Center

February 24, 2023 -- Thousand Palms, CA, at Acrisure Arena

March 1, 2023 -- Phoenix, AZ, at Footprint Center

March 3 -- San Diego, CA, at Pechanga Arena

The tickets for the newly added tour dates will be available from October 28, 2022, at 10.00 am PT via the band’s official website or Ticketmaster. Several presale tickets are available for Hotel California’s 2023 dates from October 27, 2022, at 10.00 am PT. Attendees can also access a limited number of VIP packages available for sale via the band’s website.

Eagles Hotel California 2022 US tour dates

The band had announced that they would perform in the US in November on the following dates. They will kick start their tour on November 15, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri, and conclude on November 25, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas.

November 15, 2022 — St. Louis, MO, at Enterprise Center

November 17, 2022 — Des Moines, IA, at Wells Fargo Arena

November 19, 2022 — New Orleans, LA, at Smoothie King Center

November 21, 2022 — Birmingham, AL, at Legacy Arena

November 23, 2022 — Kansas City, MO, at T-Mobile Center

November 25, 2022 — Fort Worth, TX, at Dickies Arena

More about the band

Earlier in April, Eagles announced the departure of Deacon Frey, the band’s late member Glenn Frey’s son. The surviving members of the 1971-formed band expressed gratitude to the 28-year-old singer. Deacon Frey filled in for his father for over four years.

In a statement, the band said:

"In the wake of his dad's demise, Deacon, at age 24, did an extraordinary thing by stepping from relative anonymity into the very public world of his father's long illustrious career. We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future."

The band has won several accolades, including six Grammy awards and five American Music Awards. Their debut album, Eagles, was released in 1972 and was a commercial success, with two top-20 singles in the tracklist. The album featured hits including Take It Easy and Witchy Woman. In 1976, they released their fifth studio album, Hotel California, whose title track won the Grammy for Record of the Year. The band split up in 1980 and reunited after 14 years in 1994.

