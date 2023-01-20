"Embarrassing loss": The Chase fans shocked as Buzzy Cohen loses badly in the final round, gets multiple pushbacks

ABC aired The Chase season three episode 13, titled Most Shocking Rose Ceremony Ever, on Thursday, January 19 at 10 pm ET.

In the episode, Buzzy Cohen competed against three contestants, Alison, John, and Isaac, for a cash prize of $140,000, which they had earned in their individual rounds. The competitors answered many questions correctly in the final round but failed to score any points in the final 30 seconds. This made the other chasers doubtful that they would win against Buzzy.

Cohen had to answer 14 questions correctly in a span of 2 minutes to take away the prize money but faced multiple setbacks. In the first minute, he gave the opposing team five chances to redeem themselves after giving wrong answers. They answered three of these correctly, which meant that Buzzy was pushed back three times in the round.

The chasers watching the game were shocked by his performance as they were previously laughing about the competitors' scores. Buzzy failed to answer 14 questions correctly and lost the prize of $150,000.

Viewers could not believe that Cohen faced such an "embarrassing loss."

Meh @idontcare8273 Wow. This was a really embarrassing loss by Buzzy. #TheChase Wow. This was a really embarrassing loss by Buzzy. #TheChase

The Chase fans call out Buzzy for taking too much time while answering

Buzzy knew that he only had 2 minutes to answer the questions and that the time would be stopped if he answered the questions incorrectly. He still took a lot of time in the final minute to think and attempt to give the correct answers, instead of giving the wrong ones and saving time.

The Chase fans slammed Buzzy for his decision and wondered if he would ever return to the game show after the defeat.

#TheChase Oof. There is a wise saying is if you take the time for a question, you better get it right.Buzzy did in some, but the ones that didnt...140k win! Oof. There is a wise saying is if you take the time for a question, you better get it right.Buzzy did in some, but the ones that didnt...140k win!#TheChase

Chill @CHill_cuz Buzzy you did worse than Brad… i didn’t think that was was possible 🤦🏾‍♀️ #TheChase Buzzy you did worse than Brad… i didn’t think that was was possible 🤦🏾‍♀️ #TheChase

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 The chasers beat Buzzy $140K split he wasn't answering those questions fast either #TheChase The chasers beat Buzzy $140K split he wasn't answering those questions fast either #TheChase

JC @britishwestindi #TheChase Well this is the last time we’ll see him Well this is the last time we’ll see him 😜 #TheChase https://t.co/sArlrxXPPX

What happened on The Chase season three episode 13?

ABC's description of the episode reads,

"Buzzy "The Stunner" Cohen faces off with two game show veterans and an attorney who has traveled to all 50 states in America."

This week on The Chase, Isaac Hirsch competed against the big chaser for $40,000 after answering four correct answers in the first round. He revealed that both of his parents were librarians but had failed to win the multiple game shows they competed in.

On the board, Isaac was four steps away from the bank and answered many questions by guessing. He was offered a higher prize of $150,000, which he denied as it was way to closer to the chaser's location on the board. He answered questions about western regions' waterfalls, Bonobo, and movies on Disney +.

Even Buzzy gave a wrong answer to a question about the city council plans while Isaac was correct, just because he guessed that some of the projects were way too high to be accomplished in a year. He was able to bank in $50,000.

John Lance revealed that his sister won $200,000 in Jeopardy! just 2 weeks after he failed in the game show. He was able to answer 5 questions correctly in the first round and played against Buzzy for $50,000.

After answering one question incorrectly about the Saudi horse race cup, John was able to win $50,000 for his team. He answered questions relating to Shiba Inu being the representative of Dogecoin, Shakespeare's books, and BTS.

Alison Johnson said that she had traveled to all 50 states in America and wanted to see the seven continents. She was offended by Buzzy's low offer of $5000 and was afraid to go with the higher cash prize of $250,000. So, she chose to play for $50,000 and won the prize.

The chaser answered a lot of incorrect questions in her round about turnout gear and Citizen Kane.

The Chase airs on ABC every Thursday at 10 pm ET.

