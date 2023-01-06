"The Queen stays Queen": Fans applaud Victoria Groce for her unbelievable final chase on The Chase 2023

The Chase aired a brand new episode on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 10 pm ET on ABC. The one-hour episode saw three contestants answer the maximum number of questions and battle it out against the chaser to earn the total cash amount that they bet on.

For this week's episode of The Chase, the participants had to go against Victoria "The Queen" Groce. The episode saw many close calls as the chaser was right behind the contestants. However, at the final chase, The Queen demolished the contestants, who lost their total claimed amount of $120,000. Fans were thrilled to see Victoria back in action as they took to social media to applaud the chaser.

Fans react to Victoria Groce's win on The Chase

Although the three contestants for this week, Traci Mack, David Abolafia, and Tanya Melendez, worked hard to claim a total amount of $120,000, it still wasn't enough. The Queen managed to catch them by answering all of the 20 questions, with sufficient time remaining on the clock in the Final Chase to claim her title.

Fans applauded Victoria for her game. Check out what they have to say.

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 Wow Victoria got David Traci and Tonya $120K gone 20 steps wasn't enough that was a good game right there #TheChase Wow Victoria got David Traci and Tonya $120K gone 20 steps wasn't enough that was a good game right there #TheChase

Victoria has been the most impressive Chaser by FAR!

Is there ANYONE who can beat her?

#TheChase And The Queen pulls it off AGAIN!Victoria has been the most impressive Chaser by FAR!Is there ANYONE who can beat her? And The Queen pulls it off AGAIN!Victoria has been the most impressive Chaser by FAR!Is there ANYONE who can beat her?#TheChase

Dr. Strange @kai_Bebop #thechase This game is rigged bro ain’t no way you get 20 spots ahead and she blows through all of them like that stole that 120k #thequeenisfake This game is rigged bro ain’t no way you get 20 spots ahead and she blows through all of them like that stole that 120k #thequeenisfake #thechase

Well played contestants

#TheChase #ABC Ok @GraceWithAnO that was a wicked catch. You had my dad and I stunned with that.Well played contestants Ok @GraceWithAnO that was a wicked catch. You had my dad and I stunned with that.Well played contestants#TheChase #ABC

Brandon Blackwell @_brandon2_ ugh i take this for granted a lot bc we play together all the time but jeez @GraceWithAnO is just so, so, so good at quiz. like it wasn't even close for a 20. absolute unconditional stan #TheChase ugh i take this for granted a lot bc we play together all the time but jeez @GraceWithAnO is just so, so, so good at quiz. like it wasn't even close for a 20. absolute unconditional stan #TheChase

Will @Anjunawillie Victoria effectively caught a 22 with ~15 secs remaining. That's like another 5 questions. Insane performance. #TheChase Victoria effectively caught a 22 with ~15 secs remaining. That's like another 5 questions. Insane performance. #TheChase

Jeff Veloso @jveloso100 @thechaseabc Despite a dominating 2:00 drill, 20 steps was just not enough for the “W”. The Queen is like a fireball. #TheChase @thechaseabc Despite a dominating 2:00 drill, 20 steps was just not enough for the “W”. The Queen is like a fireball. #TheChase

What transpired on this week's episode of The Chase?

This week's episode of The Chase began with three participants, Traci Mack, David Abolafia, and Tanya Melendez, competing with the chaser, Victoria "The Queen" Groce, to earn the cash prize. The three contestants had to first participate in their first challenge, which involved answering a few questions correctly with host Sara Heines.

They had to then compete against the chaser to claim the cash earned. The contestants had to try their best and earn a maximum cash amount in the Q/A session for them to stand a chance to comfortably compete against the chaser, in this case, "The Queen" Victoria, who was seated on a royal throne, all ready to battle.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled As RuPaul Says, The Library is Open, reads:

"Victoria “The Queen” Groce graces the throne once again as the featured Chaser, facing off in a battle of the brains against a diversity executive, a mystery writer and a Ph.D. student. Sara Haines (ABC’s “The View”) hosts an all-new episode of “The Chase""

Traci earned $60,000 and stuck to the amount despite Victoria offering a lower amount of $3,300 and a higher offer of $175,000. The competition was close as a few wrong answers by the contestant saw the chaser right behind her, putting the participant at risk of elimination. However, she managed to bank the amount on The Chase.

David had to claim his $40,000 from Victoria while he contemplated choosing between a lower offer of $10,000, sticking to his original amount or playing for a higher offer of $150,000. He chose to play for his earned amount of $40,000 and eventually claimed the same, even with a close call by the chaser.

Tanya was the third and final contestant on this week's episode. She earned $20,000 in the Q/A session and chose to stick to her original amount despite the chaser offering her opponent a lower offer of $5,000 and a higher offer of a whopping $250,000. While the rest of the chasers back in the studio wanted her to take the higher offer and make the game interesting, Tanya decided to play safe.

Tanya faced several close calls with chaser Victoria but ultimately claimed her $20,000. The three contestants then moved on to the final chase with $120,000 where they had to claim the cash one final time against the chaser.

For the Final Chase round, the three contestants got a 3 question head start but managed to answer 17 questions correctly, reaching 20 questions in total. However, the chaser, Victoria, managed to answer all of them in the final chase with even 20 more seconds remaining on the time clock.

Victoria "The Queen" Groce joins the other chasers James “The High Roller” Holzhauer, Buzzy Cohen, and Brandon Blackwell, as each week, one of the chasers sits on the royal throne to challenge the contestants for an exciting game. The chasers are all experts in the trivia domain and put their opponents to the ultimate test in order to snatch the cash amount.

