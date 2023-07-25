END. x Adidas Torsion Super "Equals" sneakers pack: Release date, price, and more details explored

Adidas and END. Clothing has come together once again for a very special collaboration with a new iteration of Adidas Torsion Super sneakers. The two brands, Adidas and END. Clothing had previously collaborated on various projects. Following up on "Social Cycling" earlier this year, longtime partners Adidas and END. join hands for "Equals." This is a two-piece collection meant to celebrate equality and inclusiveness in the realm of fashion.

The selected sneaker model for this collaboration is the Adidas Torsion Super. This would be the first time for the sneaker model to get a makeover over the END. x Adidas collaboration. There will be two versions of the Adidas Torsion Super sneakers in different color schemes.

The END. x Adidas Torsion Super "Equals" sneakers pack will arrive on July 28, 2023, exclusively via END. Clothing. The price tag for both pairs will be $139. Adidas Torsion Super "Equals" sneakers are currently up for raffle at the official website of END. Clothing, so sneakerheads can book their pair in advance now.

END. x Adidas Torsion Super "Equals" sneakers pack will come in Navy and White color palate

U.K. shop END. teams up with the sportswear brand to create a sumptuous pair of Torsion Super sneakers. END. is renowned for adding its sleek and subtle aesthetics to Adidas' collection of distinctive styles. With the "Equals" bundle, the two parts of the product come together to celebrate diversity in the fashion business. While introducing the collection, END. stated:

"Talk about style and comfort combined! You'll spot "Equals" in a cursive font and the END. logo on one tongue, while the other proudly displays the iconic Adidas Trefoil logo. So, if you're all about rocking an exclusive sneaker with a powerful message, this END. x Adidas 'Equals' Torsion Super is an absolute must-have for your collection."

The Torsion Super made its footwear premiere earlier this year, despite the fact that the athletic silhouette gives the impression that it is an edition from the archives of Adidas. It promotes itself as a combination of the best features of the late '80s models. It combines the Eurosuper's lateral wave detailed design and the Torsion style sole, which takes design inspirations from the Torsion and ZX series.

For the first time ever, Adidas Torsion Super will get a makeover and END. highlights the retro-inspired design's mixed-and-matched features with premium materials and understated colors. The shop draws inspiration from the running shoes for the first version, combining a navy blue spacer body beneath a dusty pink leather webbed panel. Three double-layered stripes in a coarse Teal suede are used as the finishing touch.

The design of the second piece in the set is more geared toward daily use. In "Off-White," it drapes the body in a smooth leather compared to the spacer canvas underlay. The nubuck paneling's deep "Rust Red" tint and the embroidered brand logo in the same shade on the heel tab add to the shoe's upscale appearance. Both styles additionally have additional branding on the lace eyelets and the word "Equals" written in an attractive calligraphy font on the tongue.

END. will make a kind donation to the Difference North East which is a part of this collaboration. It is a charity founded in 2017 and it fights for social justice and equality for specially challenged individuals who are struggling with discrimination for their special conditions.

As mentioned earlier, the sneaker pack will be available for purchase on July 28, 2023, for a price of $139.