EVERGLOW 2023 All My Girls US Tour: Presale, where to buy tickets, dates, venues, & all we know so far 

EVERGLOW has announced a new tour, "All My Girls Tour," which is scheduled to take place from November 1, 2023, to November 22, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA. The tour will be in support of the band's newly released single album, All My Girls.

The group announced that the new tour will feature performances in cities such as Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles via a post on their official Twitter account.

Tickets for the tour will be available on September 5, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced and could be purchased at Ticketmaster.

The tour will begin in New Haven and end in Los Angeles

EVERGLOW released their fourth and latest single album, All My Girls, on August 18, 2023. The album has been a moderate success so far, with over 28,000 sales in Korea alone.

In order to support the album and build momentum for it, the group is embarking on the newly announced US tour. The tour will be the band's second attempt at a US headliner tour, with the first one, titled "Everlasting Tour," having been canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the early 2020s.

The full list of dates and venues for the EVERGLOW All My Girls US tour is given below:

November 1, 2023 – New Haven, Connecticut College, Street Music Hall

November 3, 2023 – New York, New York at Kings Theatre

November 6, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle

November 8, 2023 – Washington D.C., at Warner Theatre

November 10, 2023 – St. Petersburg, Florida, at Mahaffey Theater

November 13, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky, at Louisville Palace

November 15, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Patio Theater

November 17, 2023 – Denver, Colorado, at Fillmore Auditorium

November 20, 2023– San Francisco, California, at The Warfield

November 22, 2023 – Los Angeles, California, at The Wiltern

EVERGLOW's first album was released in 2019

The group was formed as a collaboration between E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, Aisha, and Yiren under the management of Yehua Entertainment. Each member previously passed through different competitions in South Korea.

The group debuted with the single album Arrival of Everglow, released on March 18, 2019. The debut was a moderate success, and the group subsequently released a second single album, Hush, in the same year, building on the success of their debut album.

Hush was released on August 19, 2019, and sold more than 28,000 copies in Korea alone. Their third single album, Last Melody, was released on May 25, 2021. Last Melody was a major success, selling over 50,000 copies and peaking at number 4 on the Korean album chart.

The group made their international breakthrough when they released their debut EP, Reminiscence, on February 3, 2020, just before the pandemic started. The EP sold over 31,000 copies in Korea and made it to the charts in Japan and the US.

In Japan, the EP was among the top 50 chart positions and in the top twenty in the US. The band subsequently released two more EPs, starting with their second project, −77.82X−78.29, on September 21, 2020.

The album continued the group's success streak and was subsequently followed by their latest EP, Return of the Girl. The third and latest EP of the group, released on December 1, 2021, was not as successful as the previous ones and failed to break the top ten chart barrier.