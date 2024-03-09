To pay homage to all the creators of Air Max sneakers, popular sports brand Nike chose March 26 as Air Max Day. In 2014, the brand initiated this celebration with the fresh drop of Air Max 1 Premium QS 'Air Max Day', exuding modern twists on the retro model.

This year, the brand has lined up some fresh drops which will be released on March 26, i.e., Air Max Day. Among them, Nike is launching two fresh colorways of the Air Max DN in limited units. Apart from that, the Air Max 1'86 OG is on the list and sneaker fanatics can anticipate different colorways in this model.

These sneakers will be available at Nike.com, the SNKRS app, and other selected retail stores.

Upcoming sneakers for the Air Max Day celebration

1) Nike Air Max 1 '86 "Royal"

The Air Max 1'86 "Royal" colorway belongs to those sneakers that will be released on Air Max Day 2024. The sneaker takes the white and royal blue color palette for this iteration while including suede for augmenting the modish allure of the women's feet.

The mudguard, midfoot, heel, and TPU eyelets are accented in royal blue color, crafted in suede. The half-seen swoosh profile is also hued in the same color. On the other hand, the grey suede panels create the layering design while the front section is crafted in white mesh.

The white sole is inscribed with a visible air unit, showcasing the functional flairs of the shoes. The sneakers are slated to be released on March 26, 2024, with a price tag of $150.

2) Nike Air Max DN sneakers

Nike is about to launch two new colorways from the Air Max DN lineups on the Air Max Day 2024. The brand has chosen two colorways " All Day" and "All Night" for this launch and Nike labels it as the future Air Max era.

The sneakers are designed with four parallel tubes that provide comfort while the sturdy upper keeps the feet in place. The sneakers are crafted to meet the demands of young people.

On Air Max Day 2024, these sneakers with two colorways will be released with a price tag of $160.

3) Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG Air Max Day Royal

Another iteration of Air Max 1'86 OG comes with a Royal colorway, first spotted at LeBron James' feet. This sneaker is made for men's feet, offering a fresh makeover with a volt sole unit.

The Air Max 1 '89 OG "Royal" sneaker is a notable footwear for the Air Max Day celebration as it was the first footwear Nike released to celebrate the day in 2014. With the blending of mesh and suede, the sneaker offers a sturdy structure.

The big bubble sole unit is another notable part of this sneaker, augmenting comfort. It is accented in a volt color, adding a quirky look to the sneakers.

This sneaker will hit the Nike Stores and the SNKRS App with a price point of $150.

4) Nike Air Max DN ‘White Metallic Silver

For the Air Max Day 2024, the Air Max Dn lineup is quite distinctive. Apart from launching the All Night and All Day colorway, the brand is gearing up to launch another pair for women's feet.

This colorway is based on the white and ivory color palette, underscoring the soft and subtle demeanor. The grey color palette is used at the sole unit, breaking the monotony of white. The big bubble air units, accented in a transparent silver hue, are etched at the midsole.

This sneaker is also anticipated to be released on March 26, 2024. The retail price of the sneaker will be $160.

5) Air Max DN "Volt"

Another colorway from the Air Max DN lineup is released on Air Max Day 2024, labeled with the "Volt" colorway. The blending of metallic silver and bolt color creates a quirky allure while the slight involvement of black strikes a poise.

The sneakers boast a mesh upper in electric bolt tint while the sole unit incorporates a grey accent. The transparent air unit keeps the Air Max signature flairs on. It will be released on March 26, priced at $160.

Apart from these sneakers, the brand will release some iterations of Air Max Plus. Nike Air Max "Corduroy", and Air Max 1 '86 "University Red" will be released on this day.