Everything to know about Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s feud as duo get into Twitter fight

The world is well-versed with the feud going on between queens of rap, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, who are trending on Twitter once again for the beef.

Soon after the release of Nicki’s latest single, Super Freaky Girl, the two artists began a Twitter war after Cardi B quoted a fan of Nicki's, saying “go stream.” Following that, Nicki Minaj's fans started attacking the I Like It singer.

Barbz, as Nicki Minaj fans refer to themselves, also began streaming her new single, making it break both of Spotify and Apple music records.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj get into a Twitter fight: Details explored

The feud between the two singers is not new. This time, however, the duo took to Twitter to call each other out. Right after Cardi's “Go Stream,” and the Barbz actually streaming the song, it was the most streamed on Spotify and Apple Music.

Nicki followed this up with a cryptic tweet.

Although Cardi B deleted her tweet asking Barbz to go stream the song, she later tweeted again and claimed that she was a part of people's marketing plan.

Cardi B @iamcardib This week just prove what we been saying for years…..Im part of people marketing plan.I refuse to help if I don’t get pay This week just prove what we been saying for years…..Im part of people marketing plan.I refuse to help if I don’t get pay 💰

A timeline of the Nicki Minaj & Cardi B feud

The two artists have been in a not-so-friendly relationship since Cardi's career debut in 2017. The two have been targeting each other for nearly five years and have also attacked each other physically and on social media.

The feud started in 2017, when both the rappers were compared to each other. A few months later, in May 2017, Nicki criticized Offset, Cardi’s husband. Minaj even went on to like comments on social media that were full of hate for Cardi.

Following this, Cardi took to social media to hit back at Minaj by talking about the "idols who become rivals." She also tweeted a reminder to the audience not to compare her to any of the other artists.

Cardi B @iamcardib Don't compare don't put me against no other artist I am CardiB & only CardiB I'm in my own lane and I'm rapping because I LOVE TOO Don't compare don't put me against no other artist I am CardiB & only CardiB I'm in my own lane and I'm rapping because I LOVE TOO 😍

Things got a little better when a video was floated online with Minaj dancing on Cardi B song Bodak Yellow.

Both carried on passing sly comments to each other in interviews, but when asked, both denied any feud or rivalry with each other.

In an interview with Billboard, Cardi B cleared the air and said:

“I mean, I don’t really want problems with anybody. I don’t want to be, like, queen. I don’t wanna be no this. I don’t wanna be no that. I just wanna make music and make money. I really don’t have time to look at other women, what they doing. I’m myself, you know what I’m saying? Nobody got a problem with me. I don’t got a problem with them.”

In September 2017, Nicki Minaj also took to Twitter to congratulate Cardi B, when her song Bodak Yellow had hit number one spot.

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ @iamcardib Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it💕💞🎀 @iamcardib

Nicki's tweet was met with a sweet reply from Cardi, who said:

Cardi B @iamcardib twitter.com/nickiminaj/sta… Thank you!! This means sooo much coming from you!! Thank you!! This means sooo much coming from you!! ❤️ twitter.com/nickiminaj/sta…

However, in April 2018, both the artists claimed that their feud is more internet-made than it is induced by themselves. Yet, a scuffle broke out between the two in the same year. It happened after Cardi approached Nicki for "spreading false news."

As per reports by some publications, Cardi also took off one of her red heels and threw them at Nicki at New York Fashion Week’s Harper Bazaar party. This resulted in an ugly brawl between the two.

The feud then carried on when the two lashed out at each other by sharing some cryptic tweets and social media messages. This time, however, the two didn't directly name each other even though netizens were sure that the feud was still ongoing and that the artists weren't at peace with each other.

