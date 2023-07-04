Explained: What happened to Christopher Gorham's Trevor Elliot in The Lincoln Lawyer?

The Lincoln Lawyer, the gripping legal drama revolves around Mickey Haller (played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), a Los Angeles lawyer who inherits his colleague Jerry Vincent's practice after the latter's untimely demise.

The season unfolds with the central plotline of unraveling the mystery behind Jerry's murder, while Mickey also tackles a high-stakes case involving billionaire video game developer Trevor Elliott (Christopher Gorham). Trevor stands accused of murdering his wife, Lara, and her boyfriend, Jan Rilz.

As Mickey delves deeper into the case, he uncovers connections between the shooter, Eli Wymes, and the murder, ultimately proving Trevor's innocence in court. However, the truth surfaces when Mickey finds evidence that Lara, not Trevor, was the genius behind the game's success, leading Trevor to commit the heinous act. Karma catches up to him when he meets a fatal end at the hands of Carol Dubois.

Exploring Trevor Elliott in The Lincoln Lawyer

Throughout the first season of The Lincoln Lawyer, Trevor vehemently maintains his innocence, opening up to Mickey about his marital struggles and accepting his wife's affair without blame. Instead, he shoulders the responsibility for neglecting their marriage. Meanwhile, Mickey uncovers evidence of jury tampering and bribes, which casts doubt on the trial's integrity.

Trevor discloses that he suspects a Russian billionaire, the father of his college roommate, to be behind both Lara's murder and Jerry Vincent's death. His motive stems from the fear that a divorce would jeopardize his company, leading him to orchestrate Lara's murder and bribe a juror.

In a stunning twist, Trevor is declared not guilty due to Mickey's defense, which argues that he couldn't have hidden the incriminating evidence in the brief window before the police arrived. However, the truth soon comes to light: Trevor indeed committed the murder and used a drone to dispose of evidence.

His heinous act was driven by the desire to prevent Lara from divorcing him, which would result in her gaining control of his valuable business assets and intellectual property. The revelation of Trevor's guilt culminates in a shocking turn of events when he is gunned down at a company event by Carol Dubois, someone with ties to Jan.

But the mystery of The Lincoln Lawyer doesn't end there. The threat to Mickey's life still lingers. Initially suspecting the Russian billionaire's involvement, Mickey eventually discovers that juror number 7, McSweeny, is responsible for killing Jerry under the orders of Judge Holder.

Shockingly, Judge Holder and her husband had accepted bribes from Trevor and rigged the juror list. Detective Griggs manages to apprehend Judge Holder after she confesses to her misdeeds while being wire-tapped.

The motive behind Judge Holder's actions becomes clear – she was driven by the allure of monetary gain from her illicit side business of accepting bribes and manipulating juries. Jerry's murder was an attempt to keep his knowledge of the scheme from being exposed. Fortunately, Detective Griggs' watchful eye on Mickey prevented him from becoming another victim.

Amidst the resolutions of various storylines in The Lincoln Lawyer, such as Mickey's ex-wife Maggie's triumph over a human trafficking ring and the exposure of the true culprit in another of Mickey's cases, the finale leaves us with lingering questions. Will Mickey and Maggie rekindle their romance in the future? What lies ahead for Mickey as he encounters a mysterious tattooed man linked to a wrongly imprisoned suspect?

The Lincoln Lawyer has gripped audiences with its narrative and revelations. Christopher Gorham's portrayal of Trevor Elliott adds depth to the character, allowing viewers to question their own perceptions.

As the first season concludes, the tantalizing ending sets the stage for a potential second season, leaving fans eager for the next season of The Lincoln Lawyer.

