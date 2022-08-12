Fact Check: Did Addison Rae's old music get leaked online? 

An album claiming to be Addison Rae's old music was leaked online, and it is winning fans' hearts. Rae addressed the leak, saying she was glad to see fans enjoying her old music that she "would’ve never let see the light of day."

The TikToker is one of the biggest influencers in the world with over 88 million followers on the video-sharing platform. She recently made her acting debut in the 2021 movie He's All That.

The same year, she released her debut song Obsessed, which she performed live on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 21-year-old even launched her makeup line and scored a multi-film deal with Netflix.

Addison Rae's unreleased music was leaked on SoundCloud

A collection of Addison Rae's old unreleased songs was leaked on SoundCloud earlier this month. The ten songs from the leaked album are :

Pinch Me

Boys Are Stupid

Love Sick

Before U

Rock All By Myself

Chills

All In My Head

Patient

Resist Me

Mind On Me

Fans have developed a liking for these songs, saying that they have early 2000-Britney Spear vibes. Many have asked Rae to officially release some of the tracks present on the list.

Rae took to the internet to address the situation and said that she "loves" the fact that people have shown liking towards some of her old music. The influencer tweeted:

Addison Rae @whoisaddison I love that a few of the songs I made that I would’ve never let see the light of day are some of peoples favorites I love that a few of the songs I made that I would’ve never let see the light of day are some of peoples favorites

She also thanked her fans who have been supporting her on the internet by saying:

Addison Rae @whoisaddison Thankful for people who support me (and even the ones who don’t) for being kind to others. What goes around comes around, so be kind. Thankful for people who support me (and even the ones who don’t) for being kind to others. What goes around comes around, so be kind. ❤️

Fans want Addison Rae to release her old music

The motive behind the leaks is still a suspense, but fans seem to be loving the leaked songs created by Rae. Many of them are requesting that the creator release the songs officially.

ángel .｡* @akkemiiiiii @whoisaddison girl why u cant officially release them so the ppl who enjoy them could actually enjoy them WELL @whoisaddison girl why u cant officially release them so the ppl who enjoy them could actually enjoy them WELL😭

zoe @zoemevorah @whoisaddison plz addison we want the album so bad :( i want to be able to stream and pay ur bills legally sister @whoisaddison plz addison we want the album so bad :( i want to be able to stream and pay ur bills legally sister

Some fans told the singer that they are waiting for new music, and demanded that she "release something."

bryan🕷 @bornpinkmila @whoisaddison okay well release one of them or release something new girl idk. we want music from you @whoisaddison okay well release one of them or release something new girl idk. we want music from you

Others went overboard saying that they are on their "knees," begging her to release their favorite song from the leaked album.

ry @ntItcblvd @whoisaddison addison im literally on my knees begging u at this point at least release i got it bad @whoisaddison addison im literally on my knees begging u at this point at least release i got it bad

Many fans also complimented Addison Rae and said that her songs have a "special place" in their "heart".

Ellie @ellie_gorie @whoisaddison the lost album will forever have a special place in my heart @whoisaddison the lost album will forever have a special place in my heart💌

sam @anthems4u @whoisaddison bestie please become the pop star you’re meant to be @whoisaddison bestie please become the pop star you’re meant to be

A few wished the singer luck and hoped that she could release the songs sometime in the future.

lucky by addison rae @addsnbae @whoisaddison i love your music so much you have lot of potential im so proud of u and i rly hope u can release soon @whoisaddison i love your music so much you have lot of potential im so proud of u and i rly hope u can release soon ♥️

manolis :) @barblerae @whoisaddison Addison their so good I wish that one day you'll be able to release them @whoisaddison Addison their so good I wish that one day you'll be able to release them

A few Reddit users also shared their views on the songs as well. Many drew similarities between the leaked songs and pop icon Britney Spear's music.

One enthusiastic redditer said,

"I'll admit that i've never heard of her since last month when i heard I Got It Bad on twitter and i've been OBSESSED with her leaked songs, there's some serious gold in here like what the f**k is her label doing by blocking her????"

Bonkers Toys collaborate with Addison Rae to launch dolls based on the TikToker

Addison Rae @whoisaddison A childhood dream come true. I hope these dolls inspire you and show you that anything is possible. Addison Rae doll now available at 🫧 A childhood dream come true.I hope these dolls inspire you and show you that anything is possible. Addison Rae doll now available at walmart.com for pre-order and will be in stores 8/1. 🎀A childhood dream come true.🎀 I hope these dolls inspire you and show you that anything is possible. Addison Rae doll now available at walmart.com for pre-order and will be in stores 8/1. 😇💖🫧 https://t.co/KqAAcPY3IK

Bonkers Toys has teamed up with the creator to launch dolls that are based on her. The dolls are available in three variations and come with themed clothes and accessories. Their outfits are based on some of Rae's iconic looks.

While discussing the collaboration on the Bonker Toys YouTube channel, Rae said:

“I think it’s kind of everyone’s dream at some point to have a mini version of yourself. It’s really fun and inspiring, so I hope that I can inspire other girls, boys, and kind of anyone that gets to hold my doll. And it inspires you to chase your dreams and never give up.”

She also posted about the collab on her social media, sharing:

“A childhood dream come true. I hope these dolls inspire you and show you that anything is possible. Addison Rae doll now available at http://walmart.com for pre-order and will be in stores 8/1.”

Every doll comes with a QR code that, upon scanning, activates a personal message from Addison. Fans can buy the dolls at Walmart, Amazon, and many other retailers for around $19.97 each.

