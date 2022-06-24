Fact Check: Did Amber Heard stab James Franco? Pineapple Express fork scene revisited 

Questions about Amber Heard stabbing fellow actor James Franco in the movie Pineapple Express have surfaced online. Many claimed on social media that the 36-year-old actress stabbing Franco with a fork was not scripted.

However, this is untrue. The movie’s script, which has been made public, makes it clear that Heard was asked to act like she was stabbing Franco with a fork.

David Gordon Green’s Pineapple Express was released in 2008 and follows Dale Denton, played by Seth Rogen, who was a witness to a murder. The movie captures the panic-stricken protagonist and his extreme fear, which is a result of his excessive marijuana usage. Dale Denton teams up with drug dealer Saul, played by James Franco, to get away from the killer.

In the movie, Amber Heard was cast as Angie Anderson, who was Dale Denton’s high-school girlfriend.

A scene from the movie now going viral shows Amber Heard’s character stabbing Saul (James Franco) with a fork. Both the actors can be seen shouting in fear.

Pineapple Express script confirms Amber Heard did not stab James Franco in reality

Rumors of Amber Heard stabbing her fellow actor and former boyfriend James Franco made their way online following her defamation trial against her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp. Avid fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star have been trolling the actress relentlessly online. While siding with Depp, netizens have accused Amber Heard of being an abuser in her marriage.

The actress accused Johnny Depp of domestic violence in her 2018 The Washington Post op-ed. However, several internet users accused her of being the abuser after evidence was brought into court that showed Heard lifting her hand against Depp.

Since then, many have wondered whether the actress has been abusive in her workplace as well. Reddit user ‘u/edgarcia59' took to the platform stating that Heard stabbing Franco in the neck was not scripted.

However, this was not the case. The actress did not stab the 44-year-old in reality. The movie's script was made available on IMSDb and it states that Heard's character Angie Anderson was supposed to stab Franco's character Saul with a fork.

The script reads:

“Angie grabs a fork off the table and stabs it into Saul’s shoulder.”

Many have villainized the actress on social media since the defamation trial began. Several TikTok videos mocking the actress’ court testimonies have appeared online, with the most popular meme being the 'my dog stepped on a bee' trend.

Speaking about the online hate, Heard told Savannah Guthrie in an exclusive NBC interview:

“Even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t tell me - look me in the eye and tell me - that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

After the well-documented trial came to an end, Heard was recently spotted shopping at a grocery store in Southampton. This followed her visit to discount department store TJ Maxx, which made news worldwide.

