Fact Check: Did Eminem release an Amber Heard diss track? 

After the sensationalized Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation trial came to an end, musicians took to writing songs about the same. A track, which claims to be sung by Eminem, has since appeared online. The name of the track reads Amber (Amber Heard Diss). The song was released on content creator lil Byte’s YouTube channel. It has amassed 33K views in a span of two days.

The diss track includes lyrics which read:

“Sorry misheard so I guess to her death deaf sh*t/ let’s pander Amber’s a*s and smack a matras at the stand for her/ cause flat out she can’t manage to have an answer/that hasn’t had her lying.”

Another verse reads:

“As a character having mastered the act of commanding gallons of water in Aquaman/ had the masses laughing afterword/ cause stands understand that on the stand as it stands/ Amber Heard hasn’t jerked a single tear.”

The song’s comment section proves that it has become a fan favorite. Though the name of the song reads that it was written by Eminem, the global rap icon has not released the song in reality.

Did Eminem release the Amber Heard diss track?

The Venom singer did not release any tracks related to the Aquaman actress. The aforementioned song released on YouTube was created by lil Byte. The 'About page' on his official YouTube channel reads:

“I create EMINEM songs by synthesizing his voice. Everything you hear in my music has been created by me. From time to time I might try out other artists.”

At the time of writing, the YouTuber had amassed 4.24k subscribers. He has released six songs till date.

Other songs on lil Byte’s channel include Just a Copy (Tom MacDonald Diss), Shut the f*ck up (game diss), Rooting for War (Putin Diss), Never stop and Prime.

Eminem is no stranger to writing diss tracks. He has written diss tracks about Mariah Carey, Donald Trump, Benzino, Limp Bizkit, Everlast, Machine Gun Kelly, etc.

It seems like the YouTuber was inspired by the concept of creating his own songs with pop culture references.

Did Johnny Depp sing Hallelujah?

Among the YouTubers who have created tracks about the defamation trial, another content creator uploaded a song titled Hallelujah which included a slideshow with pictures of Johnny Depp. The name of the song also read Johnny Depp- Hallelujah and was uploaded to a YouTube channel called ‘deppjohnny056.’

Many assumed that the Pirates of the Caribbean star sang the song. But in reality, it was created by Ethan Bortnick. The singer-songwriter is best known for being listed on the Guinness World Records for 'The World’s Youngest Solo Musician to Headline His Own Concert Tour.'

Although the song was not sung by Johnny Depp, the actor does have a musical background. He is still part of the band Hollywood Vampires. The actor is known for his guitar and vocal skills. Post his defamation trial, the actor announced his collaboration with English guitarist Jeff Beck on a new album. The duo will be releasing the album this year.

Pop artist Billie Eilish also seems to have jumped on the defamation trial reference bandwagon. In her new song TV, the singer seamlessly referred to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court case. The lyrics read:

“The internet's gone wild watching movie stars on trial / While they're overturning Roe v. Wade”

Netizens were quick to assume that the lyrics “movie stars on trial” was about Depp and Heard. Eilish has not publicly opined on the trial till date.

