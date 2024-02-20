Fact Check: Did Kid Rock and Jason Aldean remove New York from the 'You Can't Cancel America Tour? Article debunked

Recently, a claim emerged online that country singers Kid Rock and Jason Aldean’s forthcoming U.S. tour will not have a stop in New York. The piece of news was published in The Dunning Kruger Times by Flagg Eagleton, a self-proclaimed patriot. Here’s how the title of the article read:

“Kid Rock and Jason Aldean Remove New York from the ‘You Can’t Cancel America’ Tour: ‘We Support 45’.”

Here, 45 refers to Donald Trump, who was the 45th President of the USA.

However, the claim is false as it was published only by the satire news site The Dunning Kruger Times, and no other major media outlets reported on it.

Expand Tweet

Not only that but Kid Rock and Jason Aldean do not have a tour lined up called the ‘You Can’t Cancel America,’ instead, their upcoming tour is called ‘Rock the Country Festival Tour.’

In the wake of this revelation, the viral claim can be tagged as false.

Kid Rock and Jason Aldean do not have a tour called 'You Can't Cancel America'

According to The Dunning Kruger Times article, Kid Rock and Jason Aldean “canceled all of the New York dates on their upcoming “You Can’t Cancel America” Tour as a way of showing solidarity for Donald Trump.

“We support 45 and therefore won’t be bringing the tour to the state that has treated him so poorly,” the article claimed that the tour’s website read.

Expand Tweet

The Dunning Kruger Times article further claimed that Joe Barron, the President of the Kid Rock Fan Club, showed his disappointment to them about the cancelation of the tour dates in New York, saying:

“I had tickets for the West Plattsville Pig Roast. Floor seats. We were gonna get the free commemorative popcorn bucket signed by Kid himself for an extra $12.99. We’re pretty bummed… All of that’s gone now!”

The article also mentioned how the tour would have boosted the local economies across the state of New York, for instance in Brunswick, Cooperstown where the alleged tour was to happen during the Cosmic Bowling event and helped improve their community.

At the end of the article, author Flagg Eagleton also praised Kid Rock and Jason Aldean as “patriotic” and ended with the popular slogan, “God Bless America.”

However, the entire article can be debunked as satire because the country singers have no tour by that name, not soon and never in the past.

Expand Tweet

Instead, their upcoming tour is called Rock the Country Festival Tour which is scheduled to happen across seven small American towns in the states of Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, Alabama, Missouri, and South Carolina from April to July 2024, as per People.

The duo announced the tour in November 2023 and stated that they would be joined by the likes of Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., and Lynyrd Skynyrd, among others. Back then, Kid Rock said:

“Rock the Country is for everyone who makes this country run and loves America. Nobody knows how to party like Small Town America.”

Regardless, the fake viral claim has earned Jason Aldean and Kid Rock diverse reactions, including backlashes and trolling. Here are some of them from @TheEXECUTIONER_’s tweet.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Here are others who defended the singing duo.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to People, the Rock the Country Festival Tour will be sponsored by 46 Entertainment, whose President Nathan Baugh told them in November 2023 that the tour was their “way of giving back to these communities and providing an experience like never before.” He also added:

“We are passionate about curating an event that combines top-tier musical talent with the charm of small-town America, and we can't wait for fans to join us on this historic musical journey.”

Baugh continued by saying how it was more than just a tour, but rather a “celebration of music, community, and the shared love for country music.”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the tour will have seven stops with two days of performance in each and will also feature artists like Travis Tritt, Lee Brice, Nelly, Warren Zeiders, Big and Rich ft. Gretchen Wilson, Randy Houser, and Uncle Kracker among others.

Notably, another satire website Esspots also claimed recently that the fake ‘You Can’t Cancel America’ tour of Jason Aldean surpassed the ticket sales and attendance of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which has also been debunked by Reuters.