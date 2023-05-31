The Real Housewives Of New Jersey reunion aired on Bravo on May 31, 2023, at 8 pm ET, and saw a lot of drama between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) reunion saw Teresa and Melissa clash over rumors surrounding Louie Ruelas' previous connection to RHOM star Alexia Nepola. It is worth noting that the reunion episode was the first part of a three-part reunion of the show.

The feud revolved around Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga. The two found themselves in a heated argument regarding the details of Teresa's marriage to Luis "Louie" Ruelas.

Melissa made a shocking revelation that Louie had known a different Real Housewives cast member before meeting Teresa in 2020. It is to be noted, neither Alexia Nepola nor Louie Reulas have confirmed the rumors.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice called Mellisa a liar

The sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga reignited their long-standing feud with new unexpected news after being apart for several months. Referring to Louie Ruelas, Melissa said that he knew who Teresa was when he met her and claimed that Louie Reulas had known Alexia as well.

This statement left fans shocked and intrigued about the alleged connection between Louie and Alexia Nepola.

However, Teresa vehemently denied Melissa's claim, stating, his son told him who she was. She elaborated on the same on of her podcast Namaste B$tches episode in 2022. Teresa had said that when she met Louie, his son Louie Jr had asked him if he knew who had just met. She said that it was after this that her now-husband looked her up as he didn't know who she was.

During the reunion, host Andy Cohen sought clarification on Louie Ruelas' alleged relationship with Alexia Nepola, RHOM star. Andy asked if Louie wanted to go out with Alexia from RHOM.

Margaret Josephs, a fellow RHONJ cast member, confirmed that Louie did want to go out with Alexia. Following this, Mellisa chimed in, saying that it was before he met Teresa Giudice.

Responding to this, Teresa called her sister-in-law a liar.

It is worth noting that the reality TV stars Teresa Giudice and Alexia Nepola have a tight-knit friendship far from all these rumors. Alexia herself has spoken about how Teresa has played a significant role in her decision to join the cast of RHOM in an interview with E! News during BravoCon 2022.

Alexia's friends had encouraged her to join the cast of RHOM, comparing her to Teresa after watching the iconic table-flipping moment in season 1 of RHONJ.

Fans have also long noticed the similarities between Alexia and Teresa, and the former has expressed her admiration for the RHONJ OG. She said that a lot of people don't know that Teresa is "very nice, very kind, very sweet, and very loving." The RHOM star said that this was what attracted the two to each other leading them to form a strong friendship.

She said that another thing that led to them being friends was that they were both strong women who have had a lot of adversities and controversies in their lives. She added that despite that the two women have managed to "stand back up" on their feet. According to Alexia, meeting Teresa was a "love at first sight" moment.

While there are alleged accusations about Louie Ruelas dating Alexia Nepola from RHOM before meeting Teresa Giudice, the whole thing has been strongly denied. Needless to say, all of this has left fans eagerly awaiting the second part of the RHONJ reunion that is set to be released on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET only on Bravo.

