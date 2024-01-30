Fact Check: Did Married To Medicine LA season 3 get canceled? Details explored 

Fans of Married to Medicine LA were left disheartened when the show was abruptly pulled off air by Bravo. According to ScreenRant, Married to Medicine LA had been initially renewed for a third season after the release of the second installment and was due to begin production in September 2020. However, as COVID-19 pushed back all plans indefinitely, production was delayed for several months.

Eventually Bravo informed the cast members of Married to Medicine LA that their show was on the list of titles that were to be canceled by the network.

The show initially debuted as an extra episode in the original Married to Medicine series back in 2019.

Similar to its parent series on Bravo, Married to Medicine LA chronicled the lives of six women who were well-established in Los Angeles' medical community. The cast included Shanique Drummond, Asha Kamali-Blankinship, Dr. Britten Cole, Dr. Imani Walker, Dr. Noelle Reid, and Jazmin Johnson. After Dr. Reid and Kamali-Blankinship departed the cast during season 2, Dr. Kendra Segura and Lia Dias joined.

Why was Married to Medicine LA Season 3 canceled?

As an extra episode to its parent series, Married to Medicine LA debuted in March 2019, but didn't have much time to develop, according to Screen Rant. Following that, due to COVID-19 constraints, the series encountered some challenges in 2020, much like other reality shows.

As per Nicki Swift, the low viewership ratings and an overall underwhelming performance might have been added factors that reportedly hastened the show's cancelation, which allegedly occurred with no warning to the cast members, a source disclosed via ScreenRant.

The source further went on to disclose that Bravo had accorded an obscure release slot to Married to Medicine LA. The common practice is to have a relatively newer show debuting on the heels of a popular series so that the viewership probabilities are maximized. Nevertheless, for the canceled Bravo show, this wasn't the case.

Where is the cast of Married to Medicine LA now?

The cast members of Married to Medicine LA have been keeping busy since Bravo pulled the plug on their show. One of the show's principal cast members was Dr. Britten Cole. The Florida-born anesthesiologist launched her own skincare line, Famous AF, when the spin-off was shelved.

Since the end of Married to Medicine: LA, Dr. Imani Walker has maintained privacy in her personal life. She also released A Calm Chaos, the book that she wrote after the show was canceled. The physician also resumed her podcast, Imani State of Mind, where she continues to be open and honest about her personal struggles with mental health.

According to The Thing, in addition to being active on TikTok, Dr. Noelle Reid is a consultant for a brand of cellular nutrients that promotes healthy aging.

Asha Kamali-Blankinship, Dr. Larry Blankinship's wife, saw her acting career flourish following the Bravo show's termination, as per a report by The Thing. She was seen in Gaslit, a Starz limited series.

In addition to her work in real estate, Shanique Drummond developed Zen by Nique, a lifestyle company that sells innerwear and cosmetics with an emphasis on self-care.

Jazmin Johnson is the founder of her own fitness company and has been successfully heading it since the cancellation of Married to Medicine LA season 3.

Lias Dias is now a successful businesswoman who founded Girl Cave LA, a beauty brand with five locations in the US. She is also the editor of Hype Hair Magazine, a publication dedicated to Black women's hair and beauty.

Ever since the conclusion of the Bravo show, cast member Dr. Segura has continued her medical practice as an OB-GYN. She regularly posts multiple videos to her social media accounts, as per ScreenRant.