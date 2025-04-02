Fact Check: Did Warren Buffett acquire Tesla for $1 trillion? Viral claim debunked

Berkshire Hathaway CEO and Chairman Warren Buffett is to acquire ownership of Elon Musk's Tesla for $1 trillion, as reported by GoBankingRates on April 1. The article claimed that the 94-year-old philanthropist reportedly informed other investors during a conference call on Tuesday morning:

Ad

"While I’ve publicly maintained that I don't understand tech companies, I've secretly been driving a Cybertruck around my Nebraska neighborhood at night."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The financial website dubbed the all-cash deal between Buffett and Musk "the largest acquisition in business history". GoBankingRates further reported Buffett had kept the money in a shoebox under his bed all this time. The outlet claimed that the popular investor secretly boasts a Tesla collection, featuring one from each of the brand's models built so far.

Warren Buffett purportedly said during the conference:

"I've been telling people I still drive my old Cadillac, but the truth is I’ve put 100,000 miles on my Model S."

Ad

He has reportedly been taking the Tesla model to a Costco parking lot for a spin. However, Buffett is not planning to make a deal with Elon Musk on Tesla. A note at the end of the article on GoBankingRates itself clarified the matter:

"APRIL FOOLS! This article is entirely satirical and was published on April 1, 2025. Warren Buffett has not acquired Tesla, and all quotes and information in this piece are fictional."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Warren Buffett has not acquired Tesla ownership for a $1 trillion all-cash deal

GoBankingRates' article on Warren Buffett's supposed acquisition of Tesla quickly made the rounds online, brewing questions among netizens. Many wondered if the news was true and if Musk was handing over the ownership of his automotive company.

In a hustle, a lot of readers might have missed the part where GoBankingRates reported that Elon Musk would take on the role of 'chief meme officer' — a new designation formed out of the ownership deal. The outlet said Buffett would be in charge of the company's day-to-day operations.

Ad

According to the report, Elon Musk informed reporters that Buffett approved of his freedom to write on X as he pleased. He reportedly added:

"Plus, he's giving me unlimited Cherry Coke and See's Candies. Have you tried those peanut brittle things? Love those little guys!"

The nature of Musk's supposed new designation and his remarks on the matter would make anyone wonder about the authenticity of the overall information. Regardless, the end of the article should clear readers' doubts if they haven't skipped it, as GoBankingRates mentioned the report was their take on an April Fools' prank.

Ad

The Berkshire Hathaway owner's name was previously linked to Tesla when Elon Musk responded to an X post from May 6, 2024. A netizen (@Gfilche) suggested Warren Buffett should sell his shares in Apple and buy Tesla instead.

Elon Musk responded to the post:

"He should take a position in Tesla. It’s an obvious move."

Expand Tweet

During Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting in May 2023, Warren Buffett said they didn't want to pit against Elon Musk "in a lot of things", adding they wouldn't want "that much failure".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback