Fact Check: Is the Back to the Future 4 movie starring Tom Holland real? Viral trailer debunked

A Back to the Future 4 movie trailer seemingly starring Tom Holland was recently uploaded on YouTube. The popular science fiction comedy trilogy was released around three decades ago.

Rumors about a fourth sequel surfaced online as the 78-second YouTube trailer went viral. According to the clip, the franchise is returning with its fourth film in 2024 and MCU star Tom Holland will play the leading role.

In the trailer, a current-day Christopher Lloyd who played Dr. Emmett Brown in the original movies can be seen picking up a mysterious box from his doorstep. After that, he calls Marty McFly, played by Michael J, Fox, and tells him they have one more adventure waiting for them.

Elizabeth Shue and Leah Thompson also appear in the trailer. Tom Holland is implied to be playing a younger version of Marty McFly in the supposed sequel. However, the Back to the Future 4 trailer is not real. KH Studio, the channel that uploaded the video on December 10, wrote as part of the disclaimer that it is only a concept trailer, adding:

“Created solely for artistic and entertainment purposes. I have meticulously incorporated various effects, sound design, AI technologies, film analytics, and other elements to bring my vision to life.”

Other factors proving the Back to the Future 4 trailer is fake

The supposed trailer for Back to the Future 4 was made using background music, and other sound effects similar to that of an actual trailer of a film of this genre. However, some of the noticeable factors were a huge giveaway that it was fake.

The prime factor was Tom Holland’s face deepfaked on a young Marty McFly’s body. The altered effect was quite evident. Next was the beginning clip featuring Christopher Lloyd. It was taken from a 2015 promo for the LEGO Dimensions video game. Fictional characters from multiple iconic franchises were brought together for this promo to create a major crossover game.

Glimpses of Michael J Fox’s Marty McFly was a compilation of clips from the Sci-Fi film See You Yesterday (2019). Another shot of the DeLorean time machine seen in the original Back to the Future movies is taken from Steven Speilberg's 2019 Sci-Fi/Action movie Ready Player One.

Several other snippets seen in the trailer have been compiled from other similar movies to align with the Sci-Fi theme. In the description of the video, KH Studio also shared the programs and methods used to create the trailer, namely, Adobe Premier, Adobe Audition, Photoshop, After Effects, and Mocha Pro.

While fans might have had their hopes up for an actual sequel of Back to the Future, it is uncertain whether or not it will be made anytime soon.