Fact Check: Is Daz Black dead? Death claims debunked amid illness report

Daz Black, a popular English gamer, recently became the talk of the town after netizens assumed he had passed away as per claims made in a TikTok video. However, on Tuesday, January 17, the gamer tweeted from his official Twitter account and shared that he needs to "take a few days off," as he is suffering from severe food poisoning, thus debunking the death rumors.

Daz Black @daz_black I have severe food poisoning. I need to rest guys and take few days off . I have severe food poisoning. I need to rest guys and take few days off . 💙

A netizen @eksservr shared a TikTok video on July 26, 2022, that fueled these rumors about the gamer having passed away. The video featured a glimpse of Daz Black on a roller coaster ride. The user added a subtext that baffled everyone.

It read:

“Daz games has sadly passed away…Here’s the footage.”

It is important to note that this video was from almost five months ago and the gamer has been active on all of his social media accounts since then.

His last Instagram post was dated December 28, 2022, and he shared a story on the platform on January 16, 2023. On Twitter, Daz’s latest tweet is from January 17 and on YouTube, his most recent video was uploaded on January 15.

Daz Black's recent tweet about his health left his followers concerned as they wished the gamer a speedy recovery.

Daz initially gained popularity on the social networking site, Vine, a short-video hosting platform. The YouTuber also posted comedy sketches and entertained his fans. However, he rose to mainstream prominence when he began sharing screen-recording of his gameplay and added hilarious commentary in the background.

Daz Black was earlier rumored to be dead back in 2018 as well

This is not the first time a death hoax has emerged surrounding Daz. In 2018, rumors spread that the YouTuber might have died. Fans and followers began to ask about his whereabouts. The gamer shared an update confirming that he was alive and away in London, attending a few premieres. He assured fans that videos and live streams will be coming up on his social media accounts soon.

At the time, he noted that many people were wondering if he was dead. Daz then took to Twitter and posted a video as he said:

“A lot of people asking if I’m dead. I ain’t dead, you can’t kill Daz.”

Daz Black also recently shared his opinion on Andrew Tate’s arrest. He addressed the controversial influencer accused of human trafficking and s*x crimes and said:

“Most women wouldn’t go near you if you were made of gold, Tate, and if they do decide to make the terrible mistake of getting with you, they realise they don’t want to be a slave.”

The YouTuber also made a video in which he reacted to clips of Andrew Tate talking about his treatment of women and his notions of how he believes women should be treated by others.

The 37-year-old YouTuber has over 8 million subscribers on YouTube, about 581k followers on Twitter, and 938k followers on Instagram. His content includes gaming videos with funny commentary and reaction videos.

Daz Black started his YouTube journey in 2014 and initially only uploaded gaming videos. Later, he also started reacting to certain trends and social media personalities, with which he skyrocketed to fame.

