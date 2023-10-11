Fact Check: Is the opium bird real? Viral 2027 meme explained

Images of a Bigfoot-like creature called the opium bird have recently gone viral on TikTok, perplexing users about its existence. The first video, uploaded by @drevfx on September 12, comprised several still images of the viral creature facing the camera. It reached over 1.1 million views.

Dre referred to it as “bird-like beings” in the caption, stating that it was discovered in a mountain range in Antarctica. Although one particular hashtag ‘#aiart’ was added to the video, viewers were quick to get confused, leading to some wondering if one such creature exists in Antarctica in reality.

However, it is to be noted that there has been no scientific evidence of the existence of opium birds. Even user @drevfx consistently used the hashtag #aiart on all the clips to clarify that these images were AI-generated and not real.

The Opium bird does not exist

A second video by @drevfx, containing similar stills of one side of the opium bird facing the lens was uploaded on September 14 with the term “opium birds” in the caption. It has been viewed over 6.4 million times until now.

Multiple other videos were uploaded later on. One clip posted on September 22 included a human standing next to the creature. Dre wrote in the caption:

“Following the recent discovery of the bird-like beings in an antarctic mountain range, scientists recorded their first contact with them.”

The said bird-like figure with its size almost twice that of an average human, and featuring long and thick white feathers, five long fingers with sharp nails, and an elongated beak, left many viewers terrified as they stumbled upon Dre’s video.

Some viewers found the videos scary (Image via TikTok/@drevfx)

Dre's videos were reposted on TikTok as well as other social media platforms by other users, some of whom referred to the creature as the 'Erosion bird'. The series of images of the bird led many TikTok users to chime in and drop wild theories about it. Some believed the giant bird came from the future.

One Reddit user commented under a post on the bird by @u/Particular-Peanut-34 and referred to the video as a meme from the year 2027.

A few people theorized that this bird is from the future. (Image via Reddit/@u/Particular-Peanut-34)

Several other channels on YouTube also reposted Dre's video calling the viral bird a 2027 meme. However, it is unclear as to why netizens have been mentioning this specific year. It can be speculated that the year is just a random selection to indicate the future.

Several users also jokingly wrote that the bird might be a vision that one usually encounters after getting high from smoking weed or from being under the influence of opium. A few also wrote that the opium bird is their 'dream blunt rotation,' implying that they would like to smoke weed with the creature.

Some others wanted to smoke a 'blunt' with the viral bird. (Image via TikTok/@drevfx)

One user commented "luh calm fit" under the first video of the bird. As per Urban Dictionary, the phrase refers to an outfit that is very basic but the wearer feels comfortable and confident in it nonetheless. It could also mean an outfit that is really stunning, but the wearer looks peculiar in it. The website added another meaning of the phrase in connection with the viral bird, defining:

"luh calm fit, is a nun special opium bird, nun too extravagent n things of that nature, nun crazy doe, jus chillin in antarctica wind."

Users referred to this phrase in the context of the viral bird to imply that the creature was confident in its appearance and demonstrated a 'chill' personality.

A few people described the opium bird as being unbothered and just chilling in Antarctica. (Image via TikTok/@drevfx)

The artist also tagged these videos as 'Weirdcore', referring to a genre of aesthetic centered around surrealistic visual representations that evoke feelings of disorientation, confusion, nostalgia, or dread. It further proves that the viral creature is not real and only exists as an idea conveyed and manifested through artificial intelligence.