Fact check: Was Katherine Taylor removed from the viral Steph Curry NBA Golf Celebration photo?

The image of a blonde escort from San Francisco named Katherine Taylor went viral after she was spotted in the background cheering behind Steph Curry, during his popular golf swing celebration.

After finishing the game with 29 points to cap off another outstanding performance, Steph Curry was seen grinning on the court. However, the majority of people's attention was drawn to a woman in the background, who was later identified as Katherine Taylor.

Nevertheless, according to Mundo Deportivo, it's thought that the picture of four-time NBA champion Steph Curry's famous celebration has been changed to remove Katherine Taylor, the escort, from the picture.

The NBA subsequently released an official photo of the celebration, which is noteworthy for not including Taylor, according to the same source. Consequently, the NBA has been accused of manipulative editing as a result of this omission.

Katherine Taylor was removed from the viral Steph Curry's Golf Swing Celebration photo by the NBA

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors was recently captured on camera celebrating like a golfer after nailing his fourth three-pointer during a game against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, the photo inadvertently also showed a woman in the background having fun and cheering. The image, which later went viral, sparked a lot of conjecture about the person's identity.

Following this, Katherine Taylor identified herself on her website as the fist-pumping blonde dressed skimpily during Golden State's victory over Milwaukee Bucks, as reported by Daily Mail,

With a sea of blue and yellow in the background, Curry looked to tee up after making a 3-pointer in the 125-90 triumph, while Taylor was seen wearing a black, low-cut top.

As per Times Now, Taylor joked that it was the "best date of my life" in response to the explosion of social media attention. She then wrote:

“Ok, well, that was fun. To all the media outlets including you barstool sports, no Twitter doesn’t delete you for putting t*ts out I don’t think? Maybe? Let’s try it and see? Actually I have tried it, they do not. Also, yo.”

She further added:

“It is terrifying as a woman being in the same room as Steph Curry.”

However, after the woman went viral, she appeared to have been removed from the original picture when it was posted by the official NBA's X account (formerly Twitter). The woman had been photoshopped out of the photo by NBA with a caption that read:

"Steph gonna Steph."

A video of Steph's celebration was posted on social media by the NBA, which is now unavailable on YouTube. It saw Curry enthusiastically lifting his arms in skimpy attire and expertly enclosing Katherine. The NBA did not, however, remove Taylor from the scene. Instead, it decided to use a different picture where Katherine isn't present.

Meanwhile, as per Times Now, Katherine Taylor, the woman in the photo, looked like a golfer named Paige Spiranac. After the wide speculation, Spiranac responded to the accusations, and made it clear on X that she is not the person in the photo. She tweeted:

“There has been a lot of speculation surrounding this picture. That is not me in the back lol.”

On the other hand, as per sources like Times Now, Katherine Taylor, the escort who went viral, raised her charges from $600 to $1,500 per hour after unintentionally photobombing Curry during the game.

According to TMZ, she said that she has gotten messages from other professional athletes since going viral, but she wouldn't disclose the names.