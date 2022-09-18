Family or Fiancé Season 3 Episode 5: What do fans think about Troy allegedly preferring his mother over his fiancé Shai? 

Family or Fiancé Season 3 aired a brand new episode on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on OWN. The one-hour episode saw couple Shai and Troy navigate their relationship with the help of love expert Tracy McMillan to get their families' blessings. However, it was a far-fetched idea considering the existing issues with the couple and their respective families.

While both the families on Family or Fiancé thought that Shai and Troy were hurrying into a marriage after only six months of dating, Troy's relationship with his mother was a central theme of the episode and also a concerning factor among Shai and her family. Shai was concerned that her fiancé shared important milestones with his mother and not her.

While Troy's mother was worried about losing out on her closeness with her son, leading to a big argument between the mother-son duo that eventually left the mother emotional. Fans, however, weren't supportive of Troy putting his mother first and were skeptical of the relationship, labeling him a "mama's boy." One tweeted:

Michelle @_littleone19 That relationship with Troy and his mom is unhealthy and not normal…He got hella tight when Tracey pointed that out…something ain’t right. #FamilyOrFiance That relationship with Troy and his mom is unhealthy and not normal…He got hella tight when Tracey pointed that out…something ain’t right. #FamilyOrFiance

A look at Family or Fiancé star Troy's argument with Shai and his mother

When Family or Fiancé couple Shai and Troy discussed their issues with love expert Tracy McMillan, the duo were adivsed to undertake a task where they shared their 5 year plan with their fiancé's families. While doing the same, Shai found out from Troy's mother Cheryl that he wanted to pursue a career as a police officer and had already passed the physical test for the same.

While Troy's family maintained that he was serious about the same, they were also shocked to find out that Shai was unaware of it. The latter was disappointed to hear the news from Troy's mother and not directly from him. At dinner later in the episode, Shai confronted Troy about the same and blamed him for not sharing the news with her.

Although Troy justified his reasons by stating that he wasn't completely sure of becoming a police officer, it caused worries for Shai and her family. They were concerned that he would share the news with his mother but not with Shai. The latter addressed her concerns with Family or Fiancé expert Tracy and felt upset at her fiancé for not sharing an important milestone with her.

When Troy sat down with his mother and addressed Shai's concerns, he was faced with no acceptance. Cheryl explained that Shai would not be his priority until she was married to her, as "girlfriends come and go, however mothers are always here." But when Troy decided on making Shai his priority, his mother had an emotional breakdown.

Confronting him for not putting her first, Cheryl said:

"I've been here for all your life and that's not enough for you to come to me and tell me that I need to put her first...That hurt me to my core.. To know the relationship that we've had and everything we've been through, you're ready to push me aside to make her feel okay and do better..how is that something I'm supposed to accept?"

At dinner, after being confronted with the issue, Shai made it clear that it wasn't about Troy preferring his mother over her, but him not at all sharing the news with her that bothered the Family or Fiancé star. However, Cheryl maintained that Shai was trying to separate the mother-son duo.

Fans react to the mother-son dynamic on Family or Fiancé

Fans were completely against the mother-son relationship showcased in the episode. They blamed both Troy and his mother for placing their relationship on a pedestal and not allowing him to focus and prefer his relationship with Shai.

🌻Molinda Jae🌻 @MissJae2u2 Mama always going to be Queen . But once a man leaves home to mate with the woman to be his wife, Queen mother has to stand down & let him be the man for the new queen of his house that he’s building with her. #FamilyorFiance Mama always going to be Queen . But once a man leaves home to mate with the woman to be his wife, Queen mother has to stand down & let him be the man for the new queen of his house that he’s building with her. #FamilyorFiance

Felicity @Felicemo_

#familyorfiance Cheryl is tripping and out of order. Troy is your son - not your man. Shai, gon about your business. Let that lonely woman have her son.. Cheryl is tripping and out of order. Troy is your son - not your man. Shai, gon about your business. Let that lonely woman have her son..#familyorfiance

KRMc @IamTeenie12 Momma is so wrong guilt tripping Troy. She needs to get her own life. #familyorfiance Momma is so wrong guilt tripping Troy. She needs to get her own life.#familyorfiance

Social Butterfly Express®️ @sunshine_mz Troy’s momma can’t cut the cord and she’s never going to respect the boundaries set #FamilyorFiance Troy’s momma can’t cut the cord and she’s never going to respect the boundaries set #FamilyorFiance

I am that WOMAN @Anitasoblessed As a single mom of two boys who’re married & engaged, once they’re in a relationship & decide to marry as a mother you have to step back…the wife is first… IMH anyway #familyorfiance As a single mom of two boys who’re married & engaged, once they’re in a relationship & decide to marry as a mother you have to step back…the wife is first… IMH anyway #familyorfiance

Brittanie Black @SuperBrittanie This is pathetic! He told his mother he was pursing becoming a police officer before his fiancé? I loathe mama boys! They have no regards for their fiancé/wife because they really believe their mother come first. Run!! #FamilyORFiance This is pathetic! He told his mother he was pursing becoming a police officer before his fiancé? I loathe mama boys! They have no regards for their fiancé/wife because they really believe their mother come first. Run!! #FamilyORFiance

Bojangles Bananas 🇸🇴🇾🇪🇵🇸 @Bojanglesbanana Yikes y'all gotta stop having these emotionally incestuous relationships with your sons. He should not feel bad about wanting to live an independent life from his mom at 29?!!! #familyorfiance Yikes y'all gotta stop having these emotionally incestuous relationships with your sons. He should not feel bad about wanting to live an independent life from his mom at 29?!!! #familyorfiance

Dr. Elizabeth Craigg @Peeps1908 They are praying for her like his mother isn’t wrong. She doesn’t need prayer, she needs therapy about making her son as her husband #familyorfiance They are praying for her like his mother isn’t wrong. She doesn’t need prayer, she needs therapy about making her son as her husband #familyorfiance

Hilbert @Hilbert32063383 Troy’s mom is very selfish. It’s almost like her son is her man! Sheeesh grow up woman! #Familyorfiance Troy’s mom is very selfish. It’s almost like her son is her man! Sheeesh grow up woman! #Familyorfiance

prettymama🦋 @adoremyy not troy mama crying like she going thru a breakup…chile these toxic moms man i can’t #familyorfiance not troy mama crying like she going thru a breakup…chile these toxic moms man i can’t #familyorfiance

BLACKSENSUALITY @BLACKSENSUALITY A man is supposed to confide in his wife & as his mother, you should encourage their intimacy & not be threatened by it. You can still be a confidante to your son & encourage his build with his wife. #familyorfiance A man is supposed to confide in his wife & as his mother, you should encourage their intimacy & not be threatened by it. You can still be a confidante to your son & encourage his build with his wife. #familyorfiance

Already halfway into the season, Family or Fiancé has been bringing some very interesting stories for viewers to witness and give their opinions on. This installment will have eight couples seeking advice from expert Tracy McMillan to achieve their families' blessings to proceed with marriage. Will the couples see light at the end of the tunnel?

Tune into an all-new episode of Family or Fiancé next week on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on OWN.

