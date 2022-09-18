Family or Fiancé Season 3 Episode 5: What do fans think about Troy allegedly preferring his mother over his fiancé Shai? 

Family or Fiancé Season 3 aired a brand new episode on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on OWN. The one-hour episode saw couple Shai and Troy navigate their relationship with the help of love expert Tracy McMillan to get their families' blessings. However, it was a far-fetched idea considering the existing issues with the couple and their respective families.
While both the families on Family or Fiancé thought that Shai and Troy were hurrying into a marriage after only six months of dating, Troy's relationship with his mother was a central theme of the episode and also a concerning factor among Shai and her family. Shai was concerned that her fiancé shared important milestones with his mother and not her.
While Troy's mother was worried about losing out on her closeness with her son, leading to a big argument between the mother-son duo that eventually left the mother emotional. Fans, however, weren't supportive of Troy putting his mother first and were skeptical of the relationship, labeling him a "mama's boy." One tweeted:
A look at Family or Fiancé star Troy's argument with Shai and his mother
When Family or Fiancé couple Shai and Troy discussed their issues with love expert Tracy McMillan, the duo were adivsed to undertake a task where they shared their 5 year plan with their fiancé's families. While doing the same, Shai found out from Troy's mother Cheryl that he wanted to pursue a career as a police officer and had already passed the physical test for the same.
While Troy's family maintained that he was serious about the same, they were also shocked to find out that Shai was unaware of it. The latter was disappointed to hear the news from Troy's mother and not directly from him. At dinner later in the episode, Shai confronted Troy about the same and blamed him for not sharing the news with her.
Although Troy justified his reasons by stating that he wasn't completely sure of becoming a police officer, it caused worries for Shai and her family. They were concerned that he would share the news with his mother but not with Shai. The latter addressed her concerns with Family or Fiancé expert Tracy and felt upset at her fiancé for not sharing an important milestone with her.
When Troy sat down with his mother and addressed Shai's concerns, he was faced with no acceptance. Cheryl explained that Shai would not be his priority until she was married to her, as "girlfriends come and go, however mothers are always here." But when Troy decided on making Shai his priority, his mother had an emotional breakdown.
Confronting him for not putting her first, Cheryl said:
"I've been here for all your life and that's not enough for you to come to me and tell me that I need to put her first...That hurt me to my core.. To know the relationship that we've had and everything we've been through, you're ready to push me aside to make her feel okay and do better..how is that something I'm supposed to accept?"
At dinner, after being confronted with the issue, Shai made it clear that it wasn't about Troy preferring his mother over her, but him not at all sharing the news with her that bothered the Family or Fiancé star. However, Cheryl maintained that Shai was trying to separate the mother-son duo.
Fans react to the mother-son dynamic on Family or Fiancé
Fans were completely against the mother-son relationship showcased in the episode. They blamed both Troy and his mother for placing their relationship on a pedestal and not allowing him to focus and prefer his relationship with Shai.
Already halfway into the season, Family or Fiancé has been bringing some very interesting stories for viewers to witness and give their opinions on. This installment will have eight couples seeking advice from expert Tracy McMillan to achieve their families' blessings to proceed with marriage. Will the couples see light at the end of the tunnel?
Tune into an all-new episode of Family or Fiancé next week on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on OWN.