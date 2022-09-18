"Troy got too many secrets" : Fans slam Troy for keeping secrets from his fiancé Shai in Family or Fiancé Episode 5

Family or Fiancé Season 3 aired a brand new episode on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on OWN. The one-hour episode introduced viewers to the couple Shai and Troy as they tried to convince their respective families into giving their blessings for their marriage. As the duo sought advice from expert Tracy McMillan, more secrets were revealed and drama ensued.
On this week's episode of Family or Fiancé couple Shai and Troy addressed issues in their relationship that their families had problems with. However, a major revelation left fans questioning the couple. Shai revealed that Troy had a child with his ex-partner and hadn't opened up about the same until a few weeks after they began dating.
Later on in the episode, when Shai discussed her 5 year plan with Troy's family, the latter's mother revealed that Troy was planning to become a police officer and had already passed the physical test for the same. Shai was disappointed as she was unaware of it and had to hear from his mother.
Although Troy revealed that he had full custody of the baby, fans were skeptical about Troy's intentions with Shai after hiding having a baby and the possibility of having a career change into becoming a police officer. They slammed him for keeping secrets from his fiancé. One tweeted:
Family or Fiancé couple Shai and Troy address their issues
Shai and Troy wanted to seek their family's blessings to get married. The couple revealed that they were engaged six months into dating and were planning on moving forward with their marriage. However, the duo further explained their family members' disapproval with the same as they felt that the couple were immature to get into a committed relationship.
Soon, the Family or Fiancé couple made a major revelation. Shai revealed that Troy had a baby with his ex-partner and didn't tell her until a few weeks into dating. He had also disappeared before the revelation. While Shai maintained that she didn't have a problem with him having a child, Troy revealed that he had full custody of the baby.
Love expert Tracy McMillan asked the couple to share their 5 year plan with their fiance's families. While doing the same, Shai found out that Troy was planning to become a police officer and had already passed the written test. The former was disappointed in her partner as he didn't share this with her.
Troy's family stated that he was being extremely serious about pursuing a career as a police officer as he felt it would provide a variety of benefits for Shai and his child. However, the family was also shocked that Shai was unaware of one of the most important things in the Family or Fiancé couple's relationship.
When Shai confronted Troy about not giving her the news, the latter stated that he wasn't sure if he wanted to completely pursue the career path into becoming a police officer. But Shai felt that he wasn't sharing his life milestones with her like she had been doing with him and the fact that he would rather tell his mother and not her was even more disappointing.
Fans react to Family or Fiancé star Troy keeping secrets from Shai
Fans felt that Troy was keeping too many secrets from Shai. He didn't tell the latter about having a kid until they dated for a couple of weeks and was now hiding pursuing a career as a police officer from her.
They took to social media to express their views on the same. Check out what they have to say.
Family or Fiancé Season 3 has been bringing many interesting stories to its viewers. The season will feature eight couples as they navigate their relationships with the help of love expert Tracy McMillan in order to get blessings from their families. Will the families accept the relationship or will they walk away from it?
Tune into an all-new episode of Family or Fiancé next week on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on OWN.