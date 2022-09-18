"Troy got too many secrets" : Fans slam Troy for keeping secrets from his fiancé Shai in Family or Fiancé Episode 5

Family or Fiancé Season 3 aired a brand new episode on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on OWN. The one-hour episode introduced viewers to the couple Shai and Troy as they tried to convince their respective families into giving their blessings for their marriage. As the duo sought advice from expert Tracy McMillan, more secrets were revealed and drama ensued.

On this week's episode of Family or Fiancé couple Shai and Troy addressed issues in their relationship that their families had problems with. However, a major revelation left fans questioning the couple. Shai revealed that Troy had a child with his ex-partner and hadn't opened up about the same until a few weeks after they began dating.

Later on in the episode, when Shai discussed her 5 year plan with Troy's family, the latter's mother revealed that Troy was planning to become a police officer and had already passed the physical test for the same. Shai was disappointed as she was unaware of it and had to hear from his mother.

Although Troy revealed that he had full custody of the baby, fans were skeptical about Troy's intentions with Shai after hiding having a baby and the possibility of having a career change into becoming a police officer. They slammed him for keeping secrets from his fiancé. One tweeted:

Family or Fiancé couple Shai and Troy address their issues

Shai and Troy wanted to seek their family's blessings to get married. The couple revealed that they were engaged six months into dating and were planning on moving forward with their marriage. However, the duo further explained their family members' disapproval with the same as they felt that the couple were immature to get into a committed relationship.

Soon, the Family or Fiancé couple made a major revelation. Shai revealed that Troy had a baby with his ex-partner and didn't tell her until a few weeks into dating. He had also disappeared before the revelation. While Shai maintained that she didn't have a problem with him having a child, Troy revealed that he had full custody of the baby.

Love expert Tracy McMillan asked the couple to share their 5 year plan with their fiance's families. While doing the same, Shai found out that Troy was planning to become a police officer and had already passed the written test. The former was disappointed in her partner as he didn't share this with her.

Troy's family stated that he was being extremely serious about pursuing a career as a police officer as he felt it would provide a variety of benefits for Shai and his child. However, the family was also shocked that Shai was unaware of one of the most important things in the Family or Fiancé couple's relationship.

When Shai confronted Troy about not giving her the news, the latter stated that he wasn't sure if he wanted to completely pursue the career path into becoming a police officer. But Shai felt that he wasn't sharing his life milestones with her like she had been doing with him and the fact that he would rather tell his mother and not her was even more disappointing.

Fans react to Family or Fiancé star Troy keeping secrets from Shai

Fans felt that Troy was keeping too many secrets from Shai. He didn't tell the latter about having a kid until they dated for a couple of weeks and was now hiding pursuing a career as a police officer from her.

They took to social media to express their views on the same. Check out what they have to say.

MsSweetTea @MsSweetTea79 Troy has a history of keeping things from Shai. He didn’t even tell her when they first met that he had a baby on the way. Babies just don’t appear in two weeks. He likes Shai because she is young, gullible and naive to his moves #familyorfiance Troy has a history of keeping things from Shai. He didn’t even tell her when they first met that he had a baby on the way. Babies just don’t appear in two weeks. He likes Shai because she is young, gullible and naive to his moves #familyorfiance

Social Butterfly Express®️ @sunshine_mz Sooo 1 year old Daughter/Full Custody and engaged within 6 months..This is going to be a very interesting episode #familyorfiance Sooo 1 year old Daughter/Full Custody and engaged within 6 months..This is going to be a very interesting episode #familyorfiance

J A Z Z i i @Juss_Jazzii Someone else was pregnant with his baby while they were dating, he didn't tell her til the baby was born and she saw NOTHING wrong with that????? Whew child #FAMILYORFIANCE Someone else was pregnant with his baby while they were dating, he didn't tell her til the baby was born and she saw NOTHING wrong with that????? Whew child #FAMILYORFIANCE

Brittanie Black @SuperBrittanie She has already accepted the worst situation possible. He went missing for two weeks and came back with a full term baby. He know that you gon accept anything now. #FamilyORFiance She has already accepted the worst situation possible. He went missing for two weeks and came back with a full term baby. He know that you gon accept anything now. #FamilyORFiance

Miss BS♒ @MissB_U_Tful Troy sat at that table and said he's probably "the most communicative person here" & said it w/ conviction! Sir, you didn't tell Shai U had a baby on the way 2 weeks into dating and U didn't tell her U took a test 2 be a cop...but you're the most communicative?! #FamilyorFiance Troy sat at that table and said he's probably "the most communicative person here" & said it w/ conviction! Sir, you didn't tell Shai U had a baby on the way 2 weeks into dating and U didn't tell her U took a test 2 be a cop...but you're the most communicative?! #FamilyorFiance

Jamelyn @Angeljami #FamilyOrFiance Wait. Troy went missing for 2 weeks when they first started dating… He had had a baby… Wait. Troy went missing for 2 weeks when they first started dating… He had had a baby… 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩#FamilyOrFiance

Brittanie Black @SuperBrittanie This is pathetic! He told his mother he was pursing becoming a police officer before his fiancé? I loathe mama boys! They have no regards for their fiancé/wife because they really believe their mother come first. Run!! #FamilyORFiance This is pathetic! He told his mother he was pursing becoming a police officer before his fiancé? I loathe mama boys! They have no regards for their fiancé/wife because they really believe their mother come first. Run!! #FamilyORFiance

Shawna Dena’ @itsshawnababy This man just said he’s the better communicator BUT DIDNT TELL THE FIANCÉ HE TOOK THE POLICE TEST #familyorfiance HOW SIR?! This man just said he’s the better communicator BUT DIDNT TELL THE FIANCÉ HE TOOK THE POLICE TEST #familyorfiance HOW SIR?! https://t.co/2RrIi3HQg3

Teddisha Ashley ❤ @TeddishaAshley Uh oh. Breakdown in communication. Why didn't Troy tell her about his aspirations to be a police officer? If that's his passion, she probably would be cool with it. #FamilyOrFiance Uh oh. Breakdown in communication. Why didn't Troy tell her about his aspirations to be a police officer? If that's his passion, she probably would be cool with it. #FamilyOrFiance

Family or Fiancé Season 3 has been bringing many interesting stories to its viewers. The season will feature eight couples as they navigate their relationships with the help of love expert Tracy McMillan in order to get blessings from their families. Will the families accept the relationship or will they walk away from it?

Tune into an all-new episode of Family or Fiancé next week on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on OWN.

