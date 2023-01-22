Family Karma season 3 episode 11 release date, time, and plot

Family Karma season 3 is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode will document the cast members spending time with each other, addressing personal issues, relationship troubles, navigating wedding planning conflicts and a lot of drama, keeping viewers hooked to their television screens.

Episode 11 of Family Karma will follow the cast as they prepare for Amrit and Nicholas' big fat wedding. With the ceremony right around the corner, tensions have already started to rise, especially as the couple find themselves in several difficult situations. Viewers will also witness other cast dynamics come into play that will add on to create more dramatic moments throughout the course of the episode.

Family Karma season 3 episode 11 begins with Ankit and Nicholas' wedding festivities

Over the past couple of weeks, many tense conversations have revolved around Amrit and Nicholas' wedding. The duo have been busy with grand preparations for the celebration and have had many important conversations. The excitement and drama will all come to fruition as the wedding is soon to air on the show. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness the festivities.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Analyze Vish, reads:

"A visit to a fertility clinic results in concerning news for Amrit and Nicholas; Vishal and Richa work on their marriage with a dose of couple's therapy; Brian makes a big move that impacts his parents."

Amidst Amrit and Nicholas' wedding on Family Karma, the former will be seen navigating his emotions with best friend Vishal. A preview clip released by the show revealed the duo at the gym. Amrit confessed to having a lot of tense conversations with his fiance, which added to the overall stress of the wedding.

Last week's episode saw the couple argue over their future kids' last names. This week, Vishal explained to Amrit that Nicholas was already going through a lot during the wedding planning, with his parents' lack of support among many other concerns plaguing him, and adding to his load wasn't fair.

While Amrit understood his husband's situation, he felt pressured by having to plan the wedding and work as a newly promoted partner in his firm.

Meanwhile, Monica was seen teaching Nicholas some bhangra moves. In a confessional, the Family Karma star stated that her dream was to always start a dance school. The reality star also explained how she turned down a KFC ad campaign as they wanted her to take a bite of chicken, even though she is a vegetarian.

In another preview clip, Anisha was seen talking to Brian about giving her boyfriend a deadline to propose. She had previously mentioned in a confessional about having a life vision board, and the next thing on the list was to be engaged. The star had given her boyfriend a deadline to make his proposal at Cinco de Mayo.

In another Family Karma preview, Vishal and Richa were seen hanging out with the latter's mother, Lopa. He expressed to Lopa his intentions of going to couple's therapy alongside Richa. When asked about the reason behind it, he explained that therapy could help the couple resolve their issues better and more effectively than before. Lopa, however, had no comment to make on the proposal.

Amid the wedding planning, Amrit and Nicholas were seen going to a fertility clinic for a consultation on having babies in the future. The duo hoped to have twins and were seemingly tense when the doctor explained the procedure and the costs around the same being about $150-$170K.

Season 3 of the hit series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Viewers have closely followed the cast members' journey as the friends have crossed several milestones this season, personally as well as professionally. Loyal fans have also expressed their opinions on social media regarding issues that have transpired in the installment.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Family Karma this Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

