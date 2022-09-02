Who was Amie Harwick? All about the slain family therapist ahead of CBS 48 Hours new episode

Amie Harwick was a prominent Hollywood s*x therapist, former model, and the breathtaking ex-fiance of Drew Carey, the host of CBS' game show, The Price is Right. Living in Hollywood and leading a glamorous life while also excelling in her career, Harwick made her dreams come true as a therapist.

But in the early morning hours after Valentine's Day in 2020, her bright future came to an end when she was found battered and unconscious on the patio under the balcony of her Hollywood Hills home. She returned home from a night out when her roommate, Michael Herman, was awakened by a "woman screaming." A 911 call was placed. Harwick succumbed to blunt-force injuries at the hospital.

Over two years have passed since, and CBS is set to feature the case, exclusive interviews with those close to her, and new information that may have surfaced in its upcoming 48 Hours episode this Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The description of the episode, titled The Final Hours of Amie Harwick, reads:

"The meeting that would never happen. Hear more of Carey's interview with "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty."

Amie Harwick was a practicing therapist when she met Drew Carey

While talking about his ex-fiance, Amie Harwick, game show host Drew Casey claimed that her death and alleged murder have been particularly difficult for him to cope with. Although the two had been estranged for about 18 months, Carey reported that two days before her sudden death, Harwick reached out to him, wanting to reconnect as friends. But the former couple never got the chance to.

Carey told CBS in an interview:

"Valentine's Day was a Friday. I got a text from her on Thursday. [She] said, 'Hey, I know we haven't talked in a while, but I've been doing a lot of thinking about, you know, forgiveness, and I would love to get together with you and talk.' And I said, 'Yeah, I would love to do that. I love you.'"

Drew, who still faces a hard time dealing with the terrible loss of Amie Harwick, claimed that he, then 58, first met Harwick at a Hollywood party when she was 35 years old. She was working as a bartender that night. Amie held a master's and a Ph.D. degree and was a practicing therapist in 2017. She obtained her educational degree by working as a bartender and occasionally taking on extra work.

They met again at a party about a week later and immediately clicked. Recalling his conversation with Harwick that night, Carey said that she told him,

"'It's my birthday, and my boyfriend stood me up.' And I said, 'Boy, you should get a better class of boyfriend.' And she said, 'Yeah, maybe I should.' That was my first flirty line with her. And then, by the end of the night, I got her number."

They were completely smitten with each other. Amie Harwick even made a guest appearance on the Valentine's Day episode of The Price Is Right in 2018, when Carey introduced the therapist to millions as her fiance. Not long after, the two fell apart, owing to the brutalities of Hollywood fame and the wrath of a possessive and controlling ex-boyfriend.

Who was accused of murdering Amie Harwick?

On February 15, 2020, at around 3:30 in the morning, Amie Harwick succumbed to the blunt force injuries she sustained in an alleged physical altercation with an intruder in her house. The cause of death was eventually revealed by an autopsy to be blunt force trauma.

Harwick had bruises on her neck and evident physical injuries on her wrists and arms. The examiner also revealed that there were indications of a fight inside her home. Gareth Pursehouse, Harwick's ex-boyfriend, was arrested and charged with her murder later that day when evidence from the crime scene and their abusive relationship directly pointed to him. He entered a not guilty plea.

Catch more on the high-profile 2020 murder case of Hollywood s*x therapist Amie Harwick on CBS' 48 Hours this Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

