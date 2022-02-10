What happened to Drew Carey's fiancee? CBS host reflects on death of Amie Harwick 

American actor Drew Carey has opened up about the painful death of his ex-fiancee Amie Harwick and how he would never be able to celebrate Valentine's day "with a dinner."

In an interview with ET Canada, Drew Carey said he has been thinking about her Harwick "every single day" since she passed away. He recalled how she was "very smart." He also remembered how much Harwick cared about the victims of domestic violence and providing aid to them.

“You can’t be a person in this country and not know a woman who hasn’t been a victim of domestic violence. You just can’t. And it’s really a problem that not enough people acknowledge.”

Previously, while appearing on April 17, 2020's episode of The Talk @Home, the 61-year-old revealed a lesson on forgiveness he made sure to pass on when he returned to hosting CBS's show The Price Is Right after Harwick's demise.

Drew Carey said he took a week off after Harwick passed away because he could not function. Carey shot the "Kids Week" episode and was surrounded by high school children at the time.

Drew Carey said that he forgave the person accused of Harwick's death as soon as he could. The Jack and Jill actor further added that forgiveness does not require you to hang out with people you have forgiven.

“It’s important for high school kids to hear, people in general to hear. I really try to practice, and I fall short all the time, I really try to practice instant forgiveness and unconditional love. The closest you can get to that, the better you are.”

Drew Carey and Amie Harwick first met in Las Vegas in 2017. Months after getting together, the duo got engaged in January 2018 but called it off in November.

What happened to Drew Carey's fiancee?

Amie Harwick was found unresponsive early on February 15, 2020. Her body was found under the balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment on the third floor.

Los Angeles Police Department reports that they were called to the crime scene by Amie's neighbors who reported hearing a 'woman screaming.' When the officers arrived on the scene, they were met by Harwick's roommate.

She claimed that she was being attacked upstairs in their apartment. Harwick was rushed to the hospital but did not survive her wounds. An autopsy conducted by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner determined that Harwick died of blunt force injuries to the head and torso.

There were signs of 'manual strangulation,' i.e., the victim had been strangled by the attack's hands and other body parts, but she only died after falling from the third-floor balcony.

Amie Harwick's ex-boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, was initially arrested on suspicion of murder on February 18, but he was released after posting a $2 million bond.

Several days later, he was arrested again. He was charged with first-degree murder and residential burglary, with special circumstances of lying, making him eligible for the death penalty.

Pursehouse pleaded not guilty to the charges on April 16, 2020.

About Amie Harwick

Born in 1981, Harwick was a native of Sellersville, Pennsylvania. She was a licensed marriage, family, and sex therapist. Harwick worked in private practice in Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, CA.

She treated teenagers, couples, families, children, and individuals in her practice. Her clientele were those dealing with anxiety, depression, sex addiction, bipolar disorder, sexual exploitation, and domestic violence.

Also Read Article Continues below

Harwick earned a Bachelors degree in Psychology from California Polytechnic University. She got a Masters degree in Clinical Psychology from Pepperdine University and a Ph.D. in Human Sexuality from the Institute for Advanced Study of Human Sexuality in San Francisco.

Edited by Srijan Sen