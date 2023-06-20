Fans liken the upcoming Nike Air Foamposite One “Eggplant” colorway with Grape hue

Among Nike silhouettes, the Nike Air Foamposite One holds a special place in the hearts of sneakerheads. Since its first introduction in 1997, the model has come in a variety of hues and is recognized for its cutting-edge style and for being the first to use Foamposite technology. One of these colorways—the "Eggplant," which made its debut in 2009—will be resurrected in the spring of 2024.

The color scheme of the sneaker will be Black/Varsity Purple-Black throughout and early images of the planned shoe recently surfaced online. However, these pictures didn't impress Nike enthusiasts. They said that the sneakers shouldn't have even been called "Eggplant" as they had a purple tint more akin to grapes.

The selling price of the Nike Air Foamposite One "Eggplant" is anticipated to be $240. The shoe will be accessible online through the SNKRS app and at specific Nike shops.

Internet compares the "Eggplant" color scheme of Nike Air Foamposite One to the "Grape hue"

The new Nike Air Foamposite One "Eggplant" colorway was not well-received by internet users and sneakerheads. Many of them said that the colorway does not seem like the color of an eggplant but looks more like grapes. Others said that the shoes were far too bright and one person even called them "Grape drink foams."

Some even referred to them as Court Purple foams. Owners of the original pair of these Foamposite shoes voiced their satisfaction because they didn't like the color of the new shoes.

A number of them said that the color of these sneakers seemed more like Varsity Purple than Eggplant. A user noted that the "eggplant" of the shoes looked a little undercooked and another user called them "Lavender foamposites." Others complained that these sneakers are too bright.

However, not all users criticized the shoes as some appreciated the color and the pattern of the variant and expressed excitement to see them.

More about the Nike Air Foamposite One "Eggplant" shoes

The Nike Air Foamposite One is a defining moment in the history of Nike's innovative shoe designs. Since its release in 1997, the model has given rise to a variety of highly sought-after hues thanks to its innovative aesthetic and ground-breaking use of Foamposite technology.

Many of these are set to make a comeback in the near future, including the "Red Metallic," "Anthracite," and "Galaxy" colorways, which have all been confirmed. With the rebirth of 2009's "Eggplant" attempt, another classic will arrive in the spring of 2024.

This style maintains a balance between elegance and statement, with a striking varsity purple Foamposite shell set off by a black mesh and nubuck top that acts as a muted backdrop. The captivating iridescent sheen on this shell matches the avant-garde ethos of the Foamposite design.

The sneaker pays respect to its basketball roots by displaying Penny Hardaway's insignia on the tongue and heel as a salute to the illustrious player who popularized the style originally.

A strong black carbon fiber plate is one of the additional design components that provides support and strength. It is currently unconfirmed, but the design may also feature an icy blue, semi-translucent outsole, like its 2017 version.

Keep a watch out for the recently debuted Nike Air Foamposite One "Eggplant" sneakers as they will be released shortly. The SNKRS app and the official Nike website can both be downloaded by readers interested in getting their hands on these shoes.

