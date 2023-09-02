Fans mock Kylie Jenner in the new Acne Studios denim campaign: “local mechanic”

Kylie Jenner, the entrepreneur, and reality TV star, has always been in the limelight. Her journey from Keeping Up With The Kardashians to building a beauty empire shows how hard-working and consistent she has been in her career. Kylie's ability to stay relevant in a fast-paced industry has been truly commendable.

Kylie is stepping into the world of high fashion this time around as the spokesperson for Acne Studios Fall/Winter 2023 denim collection. Shot by the talented Carlijn Jacobs, the campaign showcases Jenner in a way that fans haven't often seen before.

The campaign features Kylie "transformed, stripped back and undone" wearing oversized silhouettes that are part of Acne's jeans collection, known for its distressed and dirty washes.

The mood of the campaign is raw and evokes a sense of nostalgia for the brand's heritage. Acne Studios, under the creative vision of Jonny Johansson, has always celebrated denim. Johansson once commented that denim seemed to her as a rebellious yet practical material that she always found appealing. She viewed denim as the central piece around which everything else in one's wardrobe revolved.

Fans are mocking Kylie Jenner's new Acne Studios denim campaign (Image via Instagram/@kyliejenner)

As soon as the post came up on social media, Kylie's appearance was not at all appreciated. Some compared her look with a "local mechanic" while some felt really disappointed with Jenner as the model.

Fans made fun of Kylie Jenner's portrayal in the campaign

Fans mock Kylie Jenner in the new Acne Studios denim campaign (Image via Instagram/@kyliejenner)

However, not everyone was impressed by Kylie's portrayal in the campaign. Fans took to social media made funny comments on the look. Comments ranged from witty to sarcastic, with fans drawing varied interpretations from the photographs.

Fans mocked Kylie's Acne Studios denim campaign (Image via Instagram/@kyliejenner)

One user commented, "This ate so bad I’m literally shaking," while another quipped, "Girl, why do you look scared?".

Fans didn't love Kylie Jenner's Acne Studios denim campaign (Image via Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Some fans drew humor from personal experiences, with remarks like "Me after trying to dye my hair alone" or jesting questions such as "Is it organic?"

Fans laughed at Kylie in the new Acne Studios denim campaign (Image via Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Another alarming comment compared the campaign imagery to "the beginning of a documentary of child trafficking".

Fans tend to dislike Kylie's new Acne Studios denim campaign (Image via Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Fans really didn't love Kylie Jenner's new Acne Studios denim campaign (Image via Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Fans on Kylie's new Acne Studios denim campaign (Image via Instagram/@kyliejenner)

While these comments were diverse in nature, they all underscored a unified sentiment – fans were both surprised and amused by Jenner's appearance in the campaign.

How Kylie rose to fame

Kylie in the new Acne Studios denim campaign (Image via Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Kylie has been a well-known name in pop culture. From her early days on the reality show to launching her own makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, she has consistently been a trendsetter.

While Kylie Jenner's venture into high fashion with Acne Studios might have received mixed reactions, it's undeniable that she remains a focal point in discussions about beauty, fashion, and pop culture.

Whether it's her beauty brand, reality shows, or this new campaign, Kylie manages to evoke strong reactions from audiences worldwide. While this campaign might not be universally adored, it made the fact very evident that Kylie Jenner, in any capacity, cannot be ignored.