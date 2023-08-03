Fans react to Billie Eilish’s new grunge look: “I feel short of breath now"

The recent pictures of Billie Eilish that have surfaced online suggests that the Grammy award singer can literally pull off any outfit. The Bad Guy sensation, who initially gained praise for her work as a singer and songwriter, is also sending waves in the fashion industry with her unique looks and outfits. Her most recent Instagram post from August 1, in which Billie sported a black tee with matching tights, drew attention of her fans and other internet users.

The singer received much praise for her ensemble and grunge-inspired appearance. As such, numerous admirers responded differently and inconclusively, especially in light of her blackmask. One of the Instagrammer users, @yasmin.stremel, wrote that they feel shortness of breath just seeing the pictures.

Netizens go gaga after seeing Billie Eilish's new grunge look as they call her "gorgeous"

Following her post, internet users shared mixed responses under Billie Eilish's recent post. There were many who compared her masked look with the 2022 horror thriller movie Goodnight Mommy. The main character of that movie was a mother who wore similar mask like Billie wore with her outfit. Referencing to the character, many called her "MOMMY," while some others wrote "holy mommy."

Suffice to say, majority of the reactions show that her fans loved her look. One of them even wrote that the singer is the "Bad Guy," which is a reference to her 2019 song bad guy. Meanwhile, many appreciated Billie's look, with some writing that they were "speechless" and that they she is "effortlessly gorgeous" and looked like a "goddess." One of them even confused her with Doja Cat.

Although the majority of them praised her beauty and grungy style, a handful of them were disappointed with Billie Eilish's look. Writing they have "mixed emotions on this," some shared their opinions on the look.

More about Billie Eilish’s look and her atypical style

Whenever it seems that Billie Eilish is done with it all, she presents another daring appearance. The Happier Than Ever singer elevated her grunge aesthetic in a July 31 Instagram photo shoot.

Billie Eilish lay on the ground while being photographed by Tyler Kohlhoff (who has also captured images of celebrities like Coi Leray, Jaden Smith, and Rihanna), donning a black "Missy S*xy" baby t-shirt with a pin of herself on it, as well as teeny camouflage shorts laid out over fishnet stockings that let us see her dragon tattoo.

She completed the overall appearance with a single red rose while carrying a pair of vintage Air Jordans as well as accessories that further pushed her style, such as a black ski mask and silver jewelry.

In general, the 21-year-old frequently adopts retro fashions, particularly when incorporating outfits and accessories from the early 2000s. Recently, the talented young star wore a '50s-inspired yellow dress for her song What Was I Made For? for the Barbie movie. At the film's red carpet premiere, she wore a pinstripe shirt, a satin tie, baggy pants, and chunky peach ERL shoes. She also wore a pinstripe shirt, a satin tie, baggy pants, and chunky peach ERL sneakers.

Likewise, as evidenced by the micro shorts and fishnet stockings, pleated skirt over wide-leg trousers, and other eccentric layering choices she donned in related Instagram photo dumps, Eilish is no stranger to quirky fashion.

The singer has been daring with her choice of contemporary trends as she is with her typically dark fashion. Moreover, she dominated the n*de dress craze in June while promoting her Eilish No. 2 fragrance in a black minidress.