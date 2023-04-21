Fantastic Four casting rumors: 4 actors who can play main roles amid Adam Driver reports

Marvel's new Fantastic Four movie, slated for release in 2025, has recently made fans speculate about its cast. With John Krasinski playing Mr Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022, there are now rumors of another popular actor being attached to the role for the upcoming Fantastic Four.

According to scooper and Twitter user Daniel Richtman, Marvel Studios is talking to Oscar-nominated star Adam Driver, who featured in the Star Wars trilogy, to play Reed Richards in the new Fantastic Four movie. There were also rumors that Penn Badgely (known for Netflix's You and Gossip Girl) and Diego Luna (known for Narcos: Mexico and Andor) were being considered for the role. However, Marvel hasn't addressed any of the rumors yet.

Created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, The Fantastic Four is a beloved superhero team with a rich history in Marvel comics. The team consists of Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing. The upcoming movie is expected to introduce a new set of actors to portray these iconic characters, which have been adapted in various forms throughout the years. Since the Fantastic Fpur's casting is currently a hot topic, here are some of the actors who would be a perfect fit to play the main characters.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Four actors who could take on main roles in the new Fantastic Four movie amid Adam Driver reports

1) Adam Driver as Mr Fantastic

The founding member of the Fantastic Four, Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic, is an intelligent scientist with super stretching abilities. Amid rumors of Adam Driver being in "final talks" with Marvel Studios for the role of Reed Richards, it is safe to speculate on the actor's involvement in the 2025 movie due to multiple reasons.

Adam Driver is known for his incredible performances in the Star Wars trilogy and the critically acclaimed film Marriage Story. He has already demonstrated the magnitude of his acting abilities with his commanding screen presence, razor-sharp intelligence, and capacity to play complex roles. The actor also possesses the ideal balance of wit, seriousness, and charm to portray the leader of the Fantastic Four, Mr Fantastic.

Driver is a physically convincing candidate for the job due to his towering height and slender body. The complex character of Mr Fantastic would thus benefit from his ability to switch between drama and comedy with ease. Overall, Adam Driver is a logical choice for Mr Fantastic's role because of his talent and versatility, and fans of the series would be excited to watch him bring this famous character to life on the big screen.

2) Emily Blunt as Invisible Woman

Sue Storm, aka Invisible Woman, is another founding member of the Fantastic Four and Mr Fantastic's wife. She gained the power of invisibility and the ability to create force fields after she was exposed to cosmic radiation.

In previous versions of Fantastic Four, this role was played by Jessica Alba and Kate Mara, but no other actress has expressed her desire to take on this role in the new movie yet. As such, fans have been speculating for quite some time that Emily Blunt could play the role of Sue Storm and be a perfect fit for it. She was previously considered for the role of Black Widow, which later went to Scarlet Johansson.

Blunt has proven her versatility range as an actress in films like Edge of Tomorrow, Sicario, and A Quiet Place. Her ability to portray strong, intelligent, and complex characters makes her an excellent fit for Sue Storm, a character who is not only a superhero but also a mother and a wife. If Krasinski reprises his role as Mr Fantastic in the new movie, Blunt's on-screen chemistry with him would add an extra layer of authenticity to the film.

3) Zac Efron as Human Torch

Zac Efron's name has been tossed around as a possible contender for the role of Human Torch, the hot-headed younger brother of Sue Storm. The actor has admitted to being a "big Marvel fan" and has expressed his eagerness to join the MCU if the right character comes along.

Lately, fans have been speculating on social media whether Zac Efron could take on the role of Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, in the new Fantastic Four movie. Many of them think that the High School Musical actor would be an ideal choice for the role, and they're not entirely wrong. Efron's boyish charm and good looks do make him a natural fit for the role of Human Torch, who is known for his cockiness and impulsiveness.

4) Terry Crews as The Thing

Fantastic Four's Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, is a character renowned for his exceptional strength, tough exterior, and robustness. Despite being made of stone, the character has a soft heart and a sweet nature. As such, former NFL athlete turned actor Terry Crews possesses the physique and charm necessary to portray this legendary character.

Crews has previously said that if there was one superhero he could play, it would be The Thing from the Fantastic Four. He has proven his excellent comedic timing in shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, in which his character possessed qualities similar to The Thing. The actor also has experience in the superhero genre, having portrayed Bedlam in Deadpool 2. Moreover, Crews' larger-than-life personality would be a perfect fit for The Thing in the new movie.

There are high expectations for the upcoming new film, but with the correct casting, it might be a great addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Only time will tell who will be the core cast, but no matter who gets the role, Marvel fans can't wait to see their much-loved superhero team on the big screen once again.

