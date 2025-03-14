Farmer Boys debut new Farmstand Fresh and Affordable Menu: All you need to know

Farmstand Fresh and Affordable Menu, a new lineup from Farmer Boys, launched on March 11, 2025, and offers seven box meals starting at $9.99. The rotating seasonal menu features protein options like beef, chicken, and Alaska pollock, emphasizing fresh ingredients and value.

Alongside box meals, seven “Fixin’s” items—such as the Parm-Crusted Grilled Cheese Sandwich and All-Beef Chili—provide affordable add-ons.

The menu is available for dine-in, drive-thru, or pickup via the Farmer Boys’ VIF App. President and COO Joseph Ortiz highlighted the goal of delivering quality without high costs, while CMO Noah Chillingworth compared the menu to a farmstand’s seasonal variety.

The Farmstand Fresh and Affordable Menu includes 7 box meals

The Farmstand Fresh and Affordable Menu features:

Big Cheese® Box: ¼ lb. USDA fresh beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and 1000 Island dressing on a brioche bun, served with small fries and a drink. Double Big Cheese® Box: Double patty version of the Big Cheese with small fries and a drink. Grilled Chicken Sandwich Box: Grilled chicken breast with tomato, lettuce, and mayo on toasted brioche, plus small fries and a drink. 2pc Battered Fish Box: Two beer-battered Alaska pollock fillets with small fries and a drink. 3pc Battered Fish Box: Three beer-battered Alaska pollock fillets with small fries and a drink. 3pc Chicken Strips Box: Three battered white meat chicken strips with Texas toast, small fries, and a drink. 4pc Chicken Strips Box: Four battered and seasoned white meat chicken strips with Texas toast, small fries, and a drink.

All meals are priced from $9.99 and include a small drink. The Farmstand Fresh and Affordable Menu is accessible via Farmer Boys’ VIF App, which offers rewards points, daily deals, and early access to new items. App users can skip lines and order ahead for pickup.

Fixin’s offers budget-friendly add-ons

Enjoy seven fixin' items from the new menu (Image via Farmer Boys)

Seven Fixin’s items complement the Farmstand Fresh and Affordable Menu:

All-Beef Chili

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin

Parm-Crusted Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Jr. Cheeseburger

2pc. Chicken Strips

Mini Cakes Skillet

Crispy French Toast Dippers

These items are designed for mix-and-match meals or lighter snacks.

Ingredients emphasize freshness and quality

Farmer Boys emphasizes scratch-made components for the Farmstand Fresh and Affordable Menu, including never-frozen beef, wild-caught pollock, and whole-muscle grilled chicken. Vegetables are hand-sliced daily, and dressings like house-made buttermilk ranch use traditional recipes.

The brand sources brioche buns from local bakeries and ferments pickles using old-fashioned methods. The fast-casual restaurant's CMO, Noah Chillingworth, said in a press release on March 11, 2025:

“With a starting price of just $9.99, there are no surprises—our meals are made fresh with hand-sliced vegetables, traditionally fermented pickles, and house-made buttermilk ranch, ensuring the Farmstand Fresh & Affordable menu doesn’t compromise on quality.”

The menu will rotate seasonally

The President and COO of Farmer Boys noted that the Farmstand Fresh and Affordable Menu will update offerings periodically to reflect seasonal ingredients and customer preferences.

This approach ensures ongoing variety while maintaining the $9.99 starting price. He stated in the press release:

"Limited time offers often leave guests wanting more – either their favorite deal disappears too quickly, or the selection is too narrow. That’s why we designed this rotating menu that keeps things fresh while ensuring our guests always have affordable, high-quality options they can rely on.”

With options spanning burgers, chicken, and fish, Farmer Boys’ Farmstand Fresh and Affordable Menu caters to diverse tastes while aligning with the brand’s farm-to-table ethos. The VIF App further enhances accessibility, reinforcing Farmer Boys’ commitment to value and convenience.

