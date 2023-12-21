Fashion Analysis: 7 Best Fashion Moments of Emma Stone

Emma Stone, an Oscar-winning actress, has not only captivated audiences with her on-screen performances but has also emerged as a notable figure in the fashion landscape. Known for her affinity towards minimalistic aesthetics, she has established a style statement that extends beyond her appearances on the big screen.

In a recent development, Emma Stone has taken on the role of brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton, showcasing her alignment with prominent fashion houses. Her fashion journey, from her stunning Oscar appearances to her latest movie "Poor Things" promotions, highlights her association with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry.

This evolution demonstrates her influence and impact in the realm of fashion, further solidifying her position as a style icon both on and off the screen.

Best Fashion Moments of Emma Stone

1) Poor Things Premiere

At the 'Poor Thing' premiere in New York, Emma dropped the Louis Vuitton gown, exuding lustrous appeal. The gown was designed with a plunging neckline and slender straps, accentuating her toned physique.

Asymmetric cutouts throughout the gown added the modish captivation, finished off with a hand-made choker with a giant flower embellishment. Emma kept her makeup subtle to poise the overall look.

2) "La La Land" Premiere in Toronto

2016 Toronto International Film Festival - "La La Land" Premiere ( Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

At the Toronto Film Festival, Emma Stone snatched the attention of fashion purists by donning a yellow dress from Chanel, accentuating her feminine aura. With a square back the dress was embroidered with white and peach beads. She boasts that mildly accented dress with smokey eye offset, complementing her big eyes.

Emma kept her hair open while flushing her glossy leg with a white pointed pump.

3) 2014 Venice Film Festival

Opening Ceremony And 'Birdman' - Premiere - 71st Venice Film Festival ( Image via Getty)

Emma Stone looked picturesque on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival in 2014, wearing a Valentino gown. The "Birdman" actress attended the red carpet event in a bottled green gown, transuding the sheer fabric. The gown was shaped with a deep plunged neckline with floor-kissing trains. She kept her short hair a bit wavy and side parted.

4) 2022 Met Gala

In 2022, Emma attended the Met Gala in a Louis Vuitton dress, exhibiting her penchant for minimalistic fashion. Amidst the floor-kissing gowns, Emma chose a knee-length dress in white. With a deep V-shaped neckline, Emma embraced the white piece of elegance with sheer sleeves and feather embellished hemline.

Discarding any jewelry, Emma paired a white block heel shoe, repurposing her wedding dress.

5) 2012 Oscar

84th Annual Academy Awards - Show ( Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In 2012, Emma made her first Oscar appearance in a Giambattista Valli red gown. With the halter neckline, the gown has an enlarged embellishment around the neck, exuding luxurious lusters.

6) 2016 Met Gala

In 2016, the Met Gala was themed "Fashion in the Age of Technology" and Emma blended her look with a soft subtle white gown with a leather corset, accentuating the amalgamation of technology and art.

Her high-slit gown along with the smokey eyes seamlessly conveyed the theme, finishing off the look with a strappy heel.

7) 2015 Cannes Film Festival

"Irrational Man" Premiere - The 68th Annual Cannes Film Festival (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

At the Cannes Film Festival 2015, Emma Stone was saved from a major wardrobe malfunction as the train her gown could be smashed by other guests, demanding a personal assistant to carry it. She wore a Dior gown adorned with intricate embroidery, enhancing her stunning appearance. Emma effortlessly exudes her boldness with this backless piece, wrapping off the outfit with a silver sleek choker.

Within the fashion industry, Emma Stone has been a trendsetter, showcasing her versatile fashion sense. By reimagining her wedding dress for the red carpet, she challenged traditional norms. At the New York Fashion Festival 2023, she embraced a muted-tone blazer, effortlessly displaying her agility with current fashion trends. Also, her clean looks and discarding accessories ( sometimes) inspire fashion purists to implicate them.